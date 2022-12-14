NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Quarterbacks

Goff has been running hot as of late with seven passing touchdowns in his last three games and at least 330 passing yards in two straight. He is coming off two big fantasy totals as well. However, those came in great matchups, while this week he gets a very tough Jets defense. The Jets have limited QBs to just 14.2 fantasy PPG, the eighthfewest in the NFL. That is inflated because Josh Allen has had two big games on the ground against them. Just last week, they limited Allen to 147 passing yards and one touchdown. Plus, the game is on the road and Goff has yet to score 15 fantasy points in a road game. He’s scored over 15 fantasy points in every home game. He has averaged less than 10 fantasy PPG on the road. This is a week to get away from Goff in fantasy.