NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
This is an unstoppable object meeting an immovable force. The Eagles are the best secondary in football and the toughest matchup for a quarterback. But Fields is no ordinary quarterback. A secondary cannot stop him from running. Now I know the Eagles are tough up front as well, but no team has been able to stop Fields on the ground. Fields has run for at least 60 yards in his last seven games. His lowest fantasy game in that stretch is 19.3 points, but we know he has the capability of going nuclear and single-handedly winning weeks. Fields has been playing far too well to get away from in fantasy. Start him despite the tough matchup.
Prescott has been in a bit of a fantasy slump the last three weeks -- but Cowboy fans are fine with it as they are 3-0 in that span. Dallas has been relying on the run and it's worked. But this is a week where the Cowboys should be able to pass the ball efficiently. The Jags have allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG to QBs in the past month (20.8). Since Week 6, only Russell Wilson did not finish as a top-12 fantasy QB against them. Plus, with the Jags offense playing so well as of late, it could push the Cowboys to have to keep on throwing. If you do not start Prescott this week, then when?
Herbert won the social media QB battle apparently last week, throwing for 367 yards and a touchdown. It was the most yards he has thrown for in a game this season -- but it's worth pointing out that Herbert has now topped 330 passing yards in two straight and thrown for at least 274 yards in his last four games. In the last month he is averaging 21.5 fantasy PPG. It’s remarkable how different an offense can look when all its playmakers are healthy! He is set to make up for his early season struggles as he has a very favorable fantasy playoff schedule. This week he faces the Titans, who have allowed the most fantasy PPG to QBs in the last month (26.3). They have also allowed the most production on deep passes, so Herbert could pick up points in chunks. Continue to ride the hot hand here.
Cousins is coming off his best statistical game of the season, throwing for 425 yards and two touchdowns and going for 25 fantasy points against the Lions. He has put the home/road narrative to bed, but he will be home this week for those who still worry. Quarterbacks have fared better against the Colts as of late, averaging 17.7 fantasy PPG in the last month. While the Colts have been tough on receivers this season, I will take my chances with Justin Jefferson being able to win against the secondary. Indy has also allowed a lot of production to running backs in the passing game. Of course, Cousins gets points for all of it. He can be started this week against the Colts.
Bonus if you need a streamer ...
White took a beating against the Bills, but he gutted through it. He has been playing well since he took over as the Jets' starter, besides that Bills game, scoring 17.5 and 24.8 points in his two prior starts. He gets a great matchup this week against the Lions, who have allowed 23.3 fantasy PPG to QBs, the most in the NFL. QBs have been going off weekly against the Lions. If you are looking for a streamer, White is the top option this week.
Purdy played great against the Bucs last week, throwing for 185 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a score. It was good for 21.7 fantasy points. Now he gets the Seahawks, who have been tougher on QBs as of late, but this is about trusting the playmakers around Purdy. It’s not ideal, but if you need to grab someone off the wire to start, you could do worse.
Sit 'Em
Goff has been running hot as of late with seven passing touchdowns in his last three games and at least 330 passing yards in two straight. He is coming off two big fantasy totals as well. However, those came in great matchups, while this week he gets a very tough Jets defense. The Jets have limited QBs to just 14.2 fantasy PPG, the eighthfewest in the NFL. That is inflated because Josh Allen has had two big games on the ground against them. Just last week, they limited Allen to 147 passing yards and one touchdown. Plus, the game is on the road and Goff has yet to score 15 fantasy points in a road game. He’s scored over 15 fantasy points in every home game. He has averaged less than 10 fantasy PPG on the road. This is a week to get away from Goff in fantasy.
If you started Carr in Week 14 and were able to win, kudos to you, as he scored just 2.58 fantasy points. He threw for just 137 yards with two touchdowns. Carr had been playing well prior to that game, but the ceiling is just around 20 fantasy points. There are many QBs who bring more upside. Plus, this has the potential to be more of a floor game for Carr. The Patriots are in the bottom 10 in fantasy PPG allowed to QBs both on the year and in the last month. Plus, this is a matchup between Bill Belichick and one of his understudies in Josh McDaniels. That usually never ends up well. I would get away from Carr this week.
Brady struggled in Week 14, finishing with just 10.12 fantasy points on 253 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Since Week 6, Brady is averaging just 14.88 fantasy PPG. His high game in that span is 18 fantasy points and he still has only topped 20 fantasy points once all year. Life with Brady now is hoping he has to make a ferocious comeback late and even if he does, it's all to get, like, 17 fantasy points. Plus, this week he gets the Bengals, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy PPG to QBs (13.6). There are many better options out there.
Jones put up nearly 20 fantasy points in a really tough matchup against the Eagles last week. I will take the L as I had him as a sit. But I am going back for more this week. Jones has thrown just one touchdown in four straight games, and he has failed to reach 230 passing yards in three straight. He was able to get 17 fantasy points a couple weeks ago against Washington, but that was aided by 71 rushing yards in a game that ran the entirety of overtime. If he fails to have a high rushing total or get a TD on the ground, you are likely looking at fewer than 15 fantasy points. With no teams on bye, I would go in another direction in one-QB leagues.