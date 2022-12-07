Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Intro

Published: Dec 07, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Michael Florio

NFL Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL fantasy rankings right here.

This is it. The final week of the fantasy football regular season.

Hopefully you have already clinched your playoff ticket, but if you are still fighting for your spot, we are here to help! Unfortunately, the schedule-makers are not doing us any favors. There's not one, not two, not three, not four … OK, I am starting to sound like LeBron James here. There are six teams on bye in Week 14. That's right, the Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers and Saints will all be out of commission this week.

That means that there will be many managers searching for streaming options at some key positions, which is why there are streamers to trust and avoid included. In weeks like this, you likely do not have the capability to get away from your normal starters, even if they have a tough matchup. An example of a player I considered including as a sit this week but just think it would be too tough for fantasy managers to get away from is Travis Etienne. While he has slowed down and has a tough matchup, you likely do not have better options on your bench with six teams on bye. And I cannot in good faith tell you to sit him for a streaming option in what is the most important week for some managers out there.

While I am hopeful to help you to a victory and have you here not just in the playoffs next week, but all the way through championship week, not everyone will make it. Before that happens, I just want to take a quick second to thank everyone for reading along this season. I hope to have helped your fantasy teams, but at the very least, I just hope you enjoyed reading and watching along this season and that I provided some entertainment. I cannot thank you enough for your support!

Now, on with the starts and sits for Week 14.

