NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Running backs

Murray has been reliable for about 10 fantasy points per game, more if he is able to score a touchdown. He even saw more targets last week, but that was in a game in which the Broncos were playing with a lead until late in the fourth quarter. This week against the Chiefs likely won’t go that way. And if the Broncos fall behind early, we could see them get away from Murray, now that Mike Boone is back and can pass-protect if the Broncos are in catch-up mode. The Chiefs are in the bottom third in the NFL in terms of rushing yards allowed to running backs this season, but where they have allowed production is in the passing game. This seems like a risky spot where the floor could bottom out due to a negative game script for Murray. And the ceiling is not high enough to risk rolling those dice in such a big week. If you have another option, take it.