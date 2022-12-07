NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Butker gets the Broncos next week, who have allowed 9.3 fantasy PPG to kickers this season, the fourth-most in the NFL. Denver has a stout defense that can prevent the Chiefs from scoring touchdowns consistently, and with the Broncos offense struggling, K.C. will be more inclined to just take the points. Start Butker this week.
McPherson has scored between eight and 15 fantasy points in three straight games. Those are reliable numbers from a kicker. And this week, he faces the Browns, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG to kickers (8.8). McPherson is in play this week.
Carlson has scored double figures in all but three games this season. He has scored at least eight fantasy points in all but one game this year. He is as reliable as a kicker can be, and this week he faces the Rams, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to kickers (8.9). Continue to start Carlson.
Maher didn’t have a huge fantasy game last week, but that was only because the Cowboys scored a touchdown basically every time they touched the football. He has a chance for a bounceback against the Texans, who have allowed 8.1 fantasy PPG to kickers this season. Plus, given Houston’s offensive struggles, it will be inclined to take the points rather than be aggressive.
Sit 'Em
Gano tried to win the game for the Giants last week on what would have been a franchise-record kick, but came up just short. Now he gets the Eagles, who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers (6.2). Plus, there is the possibility this Eagles defense just clamps down this Giants offense. Go in another direction.
If you are streaming kickers this week, I would advise avoiding Patterson. He has not reached double figures this season and routinely scores five or less. Plus, he gets the Titans, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers (5.8). Stream elsewhere.
Bullock was a sit last week, and he finished with just four fantasy points. He has scored five fantasy points or fewer in five of his last six games. This week he gets the Jags, who have allowed 7.1 fantasy PPG, in the bottom third in the league. Get away from Bullock again.
Fairburn has six fantasy points or fewer in five of his last six games. And with what has become of the Texans offense, paired with the matchup against the Cowboys defense, he just might not get many opportunities this week. This might show as a favorable matchup on the fantasy app, but stay far away.