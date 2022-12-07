NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide receivers

Kirk was a start in Week 13, and he went on to catch six of eight targets for 104 yards, finishing with more than 16 fantasy points. He was the bright spot for the Jags in a disappointing game against the Lions. Kirk has now scored more than16 fantasy points in three of his last four games. It's also right around what he is averaging per game this season. Kirk sees enough volume to be started weekly, but for some reason he has not earned must-start status with fantasy managers. He should be started this week against the Titans, who have struggled mightily against the pass, but been very stout stopping the run. This could lead the Jags to throw more than normal. The Titans have struggled against receivers allowing the most fantasy PPG on the year (41.95) and in the last month (44.8). They have particularly struggled on deep passes, allowing 958 yards on passes of 20-plus air yards, by far the most in the NFL (no one else over 800). Kirk should be started in this great matchup. His teammate, Zay Jones, who disappointed last week but saw seven targets, remains in play as a sleeper.