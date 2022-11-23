NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers

Mooney has been putting up better fantasy results as of late. He has topped 12 fantasy points in three of his last four games. It is an encouraging sight to see from a receiver that we know is very talented. However, he has still just topped 15 fantasy points once all season and never reached 20. That shows that even while he has been playing better, the fantasy ceiling is not super high. Additionally, the Bears run the ball on 50% of their plays, the second-most in the NFL. That’s why Mooney has just one game with over five targets in the past month. He needs to be efficient with his targets, or he will have a bad fantasy day, and that is exactly what could happen this week against the Jets. The Jets have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy PPG to receivers this season (28.1). And there is a strong chance that we see a lot of Sauce Gardner on Mooney. You do not want your fantasy lineups to be Sauced! Given that Mooney has such a tough matchup, with a banged-up QB, on a team that already runs a ton -- it’s a week to get away from Mooney.