NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterbacks

Jones was a start last week and he came through with 24.6 fantasy points, good enough to make him a top-five fantasy QB on the week. Jones has taken advantage of two good matchups in a row. That’s who he is, he is capable of putting up big fantasy days against the right opponents, but he can also have duds in tough matchups. That is exactly what he has this week against the Cowboys. Dallas has allowed 12.7 fantasy PPG to QBs this season, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. The defense also leads the NFL with 42 sacks. Earlier this season, the Cowboys limited Jones to just 196 yards and an interception through the air. Jones did rush for 79 yards in that one, finishing with 13.74 fantasy points. You can rely on some ground production again this week, but do not expect him to run for 79 yards again. The floor is too low on this prime-time game (if you buy into that narrative with Jones). With there being no byes, there are certainly safer options out there for you to start this week.