NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Remember when there was a “QB controversy” in Dallas? Those were good times. Prescott has thrown for 250 passing yards with multiple passing touchdowns in three straight games. He is averaging 21.7 fantasy PPG in those games. Prescott has been playing too well to even consider getting away from what might look like a tough matchup on paper. The Giants are in the bottom 10 in terms of fantasy points allowed to QBs this season, meaning that when you look at your NFL fantasy app, the matchup will be in red. But, in the past month, the Giants have allowed 17.5 fantasy PPG to QBs, which is just outside the top 10 most in that span. And that came in a span that includes matchups against Jared Goff and Davis Mills -- though Trevor Lawrence and Geno Smith did each top 18 fantasy points against them. Prescott is playing too well and has too many playmakers on offense to get away from him this week.
Jackson has been struggling a bit as of late. Actually, it's not really as of late. He has topped 20 fantasy points once since Week 4. In that span, he is averaging just 15.6 fantasy PPG and has just one game with multiple passing touchdowns. That is why he is able to finally be included in this article. He has been an auto-start since his MVP season, but we are getting more and more questions about sitting Jackson for another option. However, this would not be the week to do that. He faces the Jaguars in Jacksonville, which will be an improvement for Jackson, who notoriously hates the cold, after playing the Panthers in Baltimore last week. The Jaguars have allowed 18.8 fantasy PPG to QBs this year, which ranks 10th in the NFL. But that number jumps to 23.02 in the past month, the second-most in the NFL. Plus, he is still Lamar and has the potential to go nuclear at a moment's notice. Start Jackson again this week.
Herbert is coming off his best fantasy game since Week 5. He scored 19.7 fantasy points against the Chiefs, throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns with one pick, while adding 17 rushing yards. He was able to take shots downfield and just looks healthier than he did earlier this season. It also doesn’t hurt that his receivers are starting to get healthy, even though Mike Williams returned and quickly exited. The hope is that Herbert can build off this big performance, especially with a favorable schedule. In the next month, Herbert faces four teams that are in the top seven in fantasy PPG allowed to quarterbacks. That starts this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed 19.6 fantasy PPG to QBs this season, the sixth-most in the NFL. They have particularly struggled in the last month, giving up 19.7 per game, the seventh-most in the NFL. Herbert has been disappointing this season, but he can make it up with a hot finish to the year. I would advocate trading for him this week, but certainly get him in your starting lineups against the Cardinals.
Smith has played 10 games this season -- he has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in eight of them. From Week 3 on, he has topped 18 fantasy points in all but two games. He has also been running more, which only adds value -- rushing for over 20 yards in three straight and five of his last seven games. Plus, he has a fantastic matchup this week against the Raiders. Vegas has allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to QBs this season at 21.1 per game. Smith will be compared to Russell Wilson all season long, and while Russ failed last week to take advantage of this great matchup, don’t expect Smith to do the same. Even with there being no byes, Smith is still a QB who should be started.
Sit 'Em
Rodgers has played better the past two weeks, throwing five touchdowns in that span and topping 19 fantasy points in each of them. He is definitely trending in the right direction, and as I know my colleague Adam Rank would point out, he gets the Bears in Week 13, so you want him on your roster. But this is a tough week for Rodgers, as he faces the Eagles, who have made life tough on many quarterbacks this season. They have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to QBs in the last month (8.3) and on the season (9.3). They also are third in the NFL with 33 sacks. They have recently loaded up up front with a lot of veteran talent and have one of the best secondaries in the league. With no teams on bye, you can get away from Rodgers in this very tough matchup.
Jones was a start last week and he came through with 24.6 fantasy points, good enough to make him a top-five fantasy QB on the week. Jones has taken advantage of two good matchups in a row. That’s who he is, he is capable of putting up big fantasy days against the right opponents, but he can also have duds in tough matchups. That is exactly what he has this week against the Cowboys. Dallas has allowed 12.7 fantasy PPG to QBs this season, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. The defense also leads the NFL with 42 sacks. Earlier this season, the Cowboys limited Jones to just 196 yards and an interception through the air. Jones did rush for 79 yards in that one, finishing with 13.74 fantasy points. You can rely on some ground production again this week, but do not expect him to run for 79 yards again. The floor is too low on this prime-time game (if you buy into that narrative with Jones). With there being no byes, there are certainly safer options out there for you to start this week.
Wilson had one of the best matchups last week against the Raiders and scored just 10.68 fantasy points. It was his fifth straight game with under 15 fantasy points. The only game he has topped 15 since Week 2 came in his first matchup against Vegas. He has thrown multiple passing touchdowns just once all season. He faces the Panthers, who rank middle of the pack against QBs, but did just contain Lamar Jackson last week. However, this is not about the matchup as it is that there is just no upside with Wilson. He has not taken advantage of favorable matchups on paper in three straight games. There is no way he can be started, especially with no teams on bye. He is more droppable than startable at this point.
I have said it a bunch the last couple of weeks, but the Bills defense is not one to fade for fantasy purposes. At least not while it is dealing with so many injuries. Despite that, I am not looking to start Goff this week. Goff has now scored under 15 fantasy points in three straight games and in five of his last six. He has thrown for fewer than 240 passing yards in all but one game. He also has just one game with multiple passing touchdowns in that span. Goff has had a couple of big games this season, which has kept him in the streaming conversation, but there is just not enough production the past two months to warrant starting him. And while they are not what they were built up to be, the Bills have still allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy PPG to QBs this season (13.2). Goff can hit the waiver wire this week.