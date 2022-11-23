NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Defenses

The Falcons have not been a great team to stream against, although I am guessing many people would have guessed the opposite. But it is worth mentioning they did just lose Kyle Pitts, who was one of their best playmakers despite the lack of opportunities. But this is more about the Commanders defense than the matchup, anyway. The Commanders scored 19 fantasy points in Week 11, finishing as the top-scoring defense. And you could give the credit to the matchup against the Texans, if Washington hadn’t just finished as the top-scoring defense scoring 15 against the Eagles the week prior. The Commanders picked up five sacks last week. They have an interception in three straight games. They are playing well, and it was just a couple years ago this unit was one of the best in fantasy. It's worth taking a shot against the Falcons this week if you are streaming.