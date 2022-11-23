NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Steelers defense is getting healthier, but it did not lead to a ton of fantasy points last week. It did record two sacks and interceptions for a second straight week. The good news is you do not have to worry about the Colts lighting up the scoreboard like the Bengals did last week. The Colts have allowed the most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses at 10.8. That includes allowing the most sacks and fumbles and third-most interceptions this year. In the past month, they’ve allowed 13.3 fantasy PPG, also the most in the NFL. T.J. Watt and the Steelers defense have the potential to have a big impact this week. Stream them in this great matchup.
The Chiefs defense is coming off a good fantasy performance, scoring nine fantasy points and finishing in the top 10 on the week. But this is mostly about the matchup. The Rams have allowed 10.4 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the second-most in the NFL. They are one of just two teams to allow over 10 fantasy PPG per week to a defense. I do not need to tell you about the Rams' struggles on offense, I am sure you know all about them by now. But they got worse last week. They will likely be without Matthew Stafford next week and are already without Cooper Kupp. That only makes things worse for the struggling Super Bowl champs. Stream the Chiefs defense this week.
The Falcons have not been a great team to stream against, although I am guessing many people would have guessed the opposite. But it is worth mentioning they did just lose Kyle Pitts, who was one of their best playmakers despite the lack of opportunities. But this is more about the Commanders defense than the matchup, anyway. The Commanders scored 19 fantasy points in Week 11, finishing as the top-scoring defense. And you could give the credit to the matchup against the Texans, if Washington hadn’t just finished as the top-scoring defense scoring 15 against the Eagles the week prior. The Commanders picked up five sacks last week. They have an interception in three straight games. They are playing well, and it was just a couple years ago this unit was one of the best in fantasy. It's worth taking a shot against the Falcons this week if you are streaming.
The Texans just allowed 19 fantasy points to the Commanders. That is nothing new, though. Since the Texans' bye week in Week 6, every defense that has faced them has finished the week as a top-10 fantasy defense. Defenses against them have averaged 9.0 fantasy PPG in the last month -- that is typically enough to finish in the top 10 for a week. Plus, there is also the chance for a blowup performance. Even given their struggles this season, the Dolphins are a defense worth streaming.
Sit 'Em
Over the last month, with Dak Prescott back, the Cowboys have allowed just 2.7 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses. In that same span, the Giants defense has averaged just 5.7 fantasy PPG. They are dealing with injuries and a short week will not help that. Go in another direction this week.
The Packers defense has had to deal with a ton of injuries to impact players. It has led to it scoring five fantasy points or fewer in three straight games and in five of its last seven. Now the Packers face the Eagles, who have allowed just 5.3 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the eighth-fewest in the NFL. There are better options available to stream.
The Rams have scored just 10 fantasy points in their last four games combined. Yeah, combined! They had four fantasy points last week and two in the three games prior. They are just not the same unit that they were a year ago. Plus, now they have to go up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who allow just 3.2 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the fewest in the NFL. Get away from the Rams this week and moving forward.
The Saints defense has just two games all year with more than five fantasy points. The Saints have not been the same unit that they were for so many years. This week they face the 49ers and their explosive offense with so many playmakers in it. In the last month, the Niners have allowed just 0.33 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the second-fewest in the NFL. Get away from the Saints defense this week.