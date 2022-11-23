NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Running backs

Harris is coming off his best game since Week 4, scoring 11.3 fantasy points against the Jets. He did so playing a quarter of the snaps and carrying the ball eight times, adding in two targets. He finished with 93 yards, which was more than Rhamondre Stevenson. But this was a weird game for the Patriots that saw them only score a field goal up until the final five seconds. They clearly could not throw on the Jets' tough defense (plus it was windy -- ask Zach Wilson) so they were trying to run as much as they could. And they were able to, as the Jets only mustered up a field goal themselves all game. That will clearly not be the game script moving forward. Harris has been too seldom used to trust this week against the Vikings. Minnesota ranks middle of the pack against running backs this season, but they have been very tough on them as of late. They had allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs in the last month coming into Week 11, where Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott got the best of them. Still, the Pats offense is not the Cowboys. Plus, if the Pats are chasing points, we know the dump-offs will go to Stevenson, not Harris. Despite what you saw last week out of Harris, do not get him in your starting lineup.