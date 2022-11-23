NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Butker is coming off a big week during which he dropped 14 fantasy points. In many weeks, that would put him in contention to be the top-scoring kicker, but that wasn’t even close in Week 11. He has a very strong matchup this week against Los Angeles. The Rams have allowed 9.3 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers in the past month, the fourth-most in the NFL. On the year, they have allowed 8.4 per game, which is the seventh-most. Additionally, you can expect the Chiefs to take the points rather than go for it against this Rams team. Start Butker this week.
Bass became the first kicker to reach 20 fantasy points in a game this season last week when he scored 21. He was the top-scoring kicker for all of a couple of hours as he was out done by Brett Maher. Still, do not overlook what Bass did. This week he gets to kick in the same stadium -- this time against the Lions. The Bills seemed more incline to settle for the points against the Browns, and you can expect a similar mindset this week against the Lions. Ride the hot hand, no ... foot with Bass.
There are just five kickers who have topped 90 fantasy points this season. It's Tyler Bass and Brett Maher after their big blow up weeks, along with Justin Tucker, Daniel Carlson and Myers. I think many people would guess the first four, but not Myers. But let him go under the radar. He might still be available on your waiver wire after he was on bye last week. He scored six and seven fantasy points the last two weeks, but before that he had a stretch of six straight games in which he reached double digits. This week he faces the Raiders, who allow 8.0 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, which ranks just inside the top 10. Start Myers this week.
Gould has been reliable as of late with at least seven fantasy points in each of his past four games. Twice in that span he reached double digits. He has a chance to put up points this week against a Saints defense that will likely struggle to contain the Niners offense. The Saints have allowed 9.7 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, the second-most in the NFL this season. Gould is in play this week.
Sit 'Em
Crosby has not scored double digits yet this season. In fact, he has just five fantasy points or fewer in five of his last six games. Still, he is highly rostered and started because he is a big-name kicker, but he is just not putting up enough fantasy points. This is a week to go with another kicker as Crosby faces the Eagles, who have allowed 6.1 fantasy PPG to kickers, the fifth-fewest in the league.
Lutz has scored single digits in three straight games, but he is coming off a nine-point game. That was in a good matchup against the Rams. He has anything but this week, however, against the Niners, who have allowed just 5.1 fantasy PPG to kickers, the fewest in the NFL. Go with a different streaming option this week.
Santos has scored six fantasy points or fewer in four straight games and five of his last six. Not only that, but now Justin Fields is banged up. If Fields misses time that makes the Bears chances of moving the ball into field goal territory much lower -- especially considering they have to face a very tough Jets defense. Stay away from Santos this week.
Zuerlein scored just three fantasy points last week as his offense struggled to move the ball. That is once again a concern this week against the Bears. Chicago has also been good at limiting kickers, as they have allowed just 5.3 fantasy PPG to them in the last month, the third-fewest in the NFL in that span. On the year they have allowed 6.4 per game, the eighth-fewest. You can find better streaming options available on the waiver wire.