NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers

There are just five kickers who have topped 90 fantasy points this season. It's Tyler Bass and Brett Maher after their big blow up weeks, along with Justin Tucker, Daniel Carlson and Myers. I think many people would guess the first four, but not Myers. But let him go under the radar. He might still be available on your waiver wire after he was on bye last week. He scored six and seven fantasy points the last two weeks, but before that he had a stretch of six straight games in which he reached double digits. This week he faces the Raiders, who allow 8.0 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, which ranks just inside the top 10. Start Myers this week.