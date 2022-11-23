NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight ends

Johnson has been a great fantasy asset as of late. He has now scored a touchdown in three straight games, including having five in his last five games combined. He has scored over 12 fantasy points in four of his last five games, which is absurdly good for a tight end. He is averaging 12.98 fantasy PPG since Week 7, which again is very, very good for a tight end. He is the TE3 in the last month. The floor is not all that safe, but outside of the few set tight ends that you can start each week (and that list is dwindling), no tight end brings a safe floor. Very few though have brought the consistent upside that Johnson has been bringing as of late. The 49ers have been tough on tight ends, but Johnson has been too good as of late to get away from this week. I would continue to ride the hot hand with Johnson this week.