NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Defenses

You saw what the Cowboys defense did to the Colts. And you saw what the Texans offense allowed to the Browns defense? Need I say more? Houston has allowed by far the most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses in the last month at 19 per game -- no other team is in double digits in that span. The Cowboys are the top scoring defense on the year and looking to be the first team to ever repeat as a top-scoring fantasy defense since as far back as we can track (2000). It's hard to be a league-winner as a defense, but the Cowboys are certainly trying to do so.