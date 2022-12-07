NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
You saw what the Cowboys defense did to the Colts. And you saw what the Texans offense allowed to the Browns defense? Need I say more? Houston has allowed by far the most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses in the last month at 19 per game -- no other team is in double digits in that span. The Cowboys are the top scoring defense on the year and looking to be the first team to ever repeat as a top-scoring fantasy defense since as far back as we can track (2000). It's hard to be a league-winner as a defense, but the Cowboys are certainly trying to do so.
The Broncos are currently averaging just 13.8 PPG this season -- the fewest by an offense since the 2012 Chiefs. That has led to success for opposing defenses, as the Broncos have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to them in the last month (8.3). Plus, if you stream the Chiefs this week, you will already have them when they face the Texans next week. Go with Kansas City these next two weeks.
The Rams have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses. They are extremely depleted and continue to struggle on offense. The Raiders are typically a defense to pick on for fantasy purposes, not to stream, but that’s how bad things have gone for the Rams offense this season. The Raiders are in play as a streaming option for those in need of a defense.
The Steelers would be in play as a streaming option if Lamar Jackson is not able to suit up this week. Jackson suffered a knee injury this past week and was unable to return and is very much up in the air for this game. Last year without Jackson, the Ravens averaged just 18.8 PPG. Plus, the Ravens are already depleted at receiver and their other star player, Mark Andrews, is banged up and hasn’t looked himself as of late. If you miss out on the other streaming options, the Steelers are your fallback.
Sit 'Em
The Broncos defense is one of the very best in the NFL. Unfortunately for them, so are Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. On the year, the Chiefs have allowed just 3.33 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the second-fewest in the NFL. This is such a big week that I would look to get away from the Broncos in this matchup if I was in need of a win to advance.
The Jets defense is another that has been one of the best this season, but has a very tough matchup against the Bills. The Bills have allowed 5.2 fantasy PPG to defenses this season, the ninth-fewest in the NFL. The Jets did get to Josh Allen and the Bills in their first matchup, but it's never a good idea to start defenses against this unit, especially the second time around. I would look to get away from the Jets if I needed to win to make the fantasy playoffs.
The Browns scored the most fantasy points by a defense since 2019 last week. But you can thank the Texans for that one. They have a very different matchup this week against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who have allowed just 5.1 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses. It worked last week, but do not go back for more.
The Giants defense has kept the team in many games this season, but it hasn’t translated to a bunch of fantasy success. The Giants have not scored double-digit fantasy points since Week 4. And this is certainly not the week to trust them as they get the Eagles, who have allowed just 4.3 fantasy PPG, the third-fewest in the NFL. Get away from the G-Men this week.