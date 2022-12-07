NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterbacks

Brady needed every second to overcome the Saints defense, but he did so with two late touchdowns to score 17 fantasy points and finish as a top-10 QB on the week. I will take the L, but in my defense, Brady played very poorly despite being able to salvage his day late, which is why he is the G.O.A.T. He has been putting up better numbers as of late, but he gets an even tougher matchup this week in a homecoming return to the Bay Area to play the 49ers. Unfortunately for Brady, that Niners defense has been fearsome and just shutting down opposing offenses all season having just contained Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense. The 49ers have allowed just 12.9 fantasy PPG to opposing QBs, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. The Niners can also get pressure on the QB, which we know has been a problem for Brady in his career. The banged-up Bucs offensive line won’t do him any favors either. Perhaps in the past you would still fire Brady up even in a tough matchup like this, but given his 2022 production, in this matchup it would be best to avoid Brady if possible.