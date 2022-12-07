NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Smith has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in 10 of 12 games this season. He has scored at least 19 fantasy points in five straight games, having thrown for at least 275 yards in four straight and over 325 yards in the last two. You know what we call that in fantasy football? A must-start quarterback. And that is exactly what Geno has become, especially this season when QB has not been nearly as deep as many thought it would. Smith gets the Panthers next week and Carolina is ranked middle of the pack against QBs this season, but Smith has simply been too good to get away from no matter how many teams are on bye. Continue to role with the red-hot Smith.
Cousins had a quiet Week 12, throwing for just 173 yards with one touchdown against a tough Jets secondary in a game where the Vikings led by multiple scores until late in the game. Cousins should put up better results this week against the Lions. I am willing to look past the road troubles that have plagued Cousins this season because of the matchup. On the year, Detroit has allowed 23.2 fantasy PPG, the most in the NFL. Cousins threw for 260 yards and two TDs while scoring 183 fantasy points against them in Week 3. Last year in Detroit he threw for 340 yards and two scores. With six teams on bye, Cousins is very much so in play this week.
Lawrence was a start last week, and while he only scored 16.36 fantasy points, it was enough to make him a top-14 QB. He managed to not only avoid what looked like a scary leg injury, but added 32 rushing yards. He has now run for at least 26 yards in three of his last four games and topped 16 fantasy points in each of his last four games -- twice topping 20, showing he brings a reliable floor and upside. This week he faces the Titans, who have struggled against QBs by allowing the fourth-most fantasy PPG (20.4). They have been especially torched as of late, allowing 21.5 fantasy PPG in the last month. Lawrence remains in play again this week.
After scoring over 19 fantasy points in two straight games, Tannehill has struggled the last two in tough matchups. However, he gets the Jaguars this week, which is the opposite of a difficult opponent for QBs, at least on paper. The Jaguars have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to QBs in the last month (25.2). Last week they allowed Jared Goff to score his most fantasy points in two months, which they allowed Lamar Jackson to do the week prior. The Jags are just a great matchup for QBs, and with six teams on bye, Tannehill is in play as a streaming option. Goff is another streaming option if you are in need.
Sit 'Em
Brady needed every second to overcome the Saints defense, but he did so with two late touchdowns to score 17 fantasy points and finish as a top-10 QB on the week. I will take the L, but in my defense, Brady played very poorly despite being able to salvage his day late, which is why he is the G.O.A.T. He has been putting up better numbers as of late, but he gets an even tougher matchup this week in a homecoming return to the Bay Area to play the 49ers. Unfortunately for Brady, that Niners defense has been fearsome and just shutting down opposing offenses all season having just contained Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense. The 49ers have allowed just 12.9 fantasy PPG to opposing QBs, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. The Niners can also get pressure on the QB, which we know has been a problem for Brady in his career. The banged-up Bucs offensive line won’t do him any favors either. Perhaps in the past you would still fire Brady up even in a tough matchup like this, but given his 2022 production, in this matchup it would be best to avoid Brady if possible.
Watson returned against his old team in Week 13 and went on to complete just 12 of 22 passes (55%) for 131 yards and an interception. He added 21 yards on seven carries. In total, Watson finished with 5.34 fantasy points -- it was fewer passing yards and fantasy points than Jacoby Brissett put up in any game this season. Watson looked like a player that hadn’t played a game in 700 days. He will have a tough matchup this week against the Bengals, who have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy PPG to QBs this season (13.3). Just like last week, sit Watson until he shows signs of returning to his old form.
Jones has been a popular streaming option in this article throughout the season, but this is not the week to get him in your starting lineup. Jones is the type of fantasy QB that you can get in when the matchup is right and get away from against tough defenses. That’s exactly what he gets this week against the Eagles, who have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to QBs (10.5). They have been elite in the past month as well allowing just 11.6 per game, the third-fewest in that span. They have arguably the strongest secondary in the NFL and can get pressure on the QB as well. Stream someone else this week.
Wilson has thrown one touchdown in his last three games combined. He has one game all season with multiple passing touchdowns, and it came back in Week 4. That was also the last time he topped 15 fantasy points. But he has hit a new low, averaging just 9.6 fantasy PPG in the last three weeks. That includes matchups against the Raiders and Ravens, both of which would be classified as good matchups on paper. I do not care about the matchup for Wilson. Do not tell yourself that he will be trailing and must throw the ball. It's all a trap. You simply cannot trust Wilson in your starting lineup at any point the rest of the season. Stay far away and stream someone else this week.