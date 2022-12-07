NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Hockenson is coming off a bit of a dud, but when we are talking tight ends, a floor of around eight points is very solid, and we know there is more upside. He should get to show off his upside this week against the Lions, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to tight ends this season (14.1). Additionally, the Lions are in the top four in yards and touchdowns allowed to players lined up in the slot. Hockenson leads the Vikings in slot targets since he joined them. Continue to start him.
Freiermuth sees safe volume pretty much weekly, and it has led to fantasy success. He has a safe floor of around seven to eight points and has shown the capability of a top-15 TE as of late. He remains in play this week against Baltimore. The Ravens have also allowed the fifth-most yards and fourth-most touchdowns to slot receivers this season. Freiermuth leads the Steelers in targets (45), catches (29) and yards (405) from the slot this season. He remains in play as a TE1.
Henry had a quiet game in a tough matchup against the Bills last week, but he should bounce back against the Cardinals. You know by now that Arizona struggles greatly against tight ends. Not only have they allowed over 20 fantasy PPG to the position (one other team has allowed over 15), but they have issued the most targets, catches, yards and touchdowns to the position as well. He is in play in this fantastic matchup. His teammate, Jonnu Smith, is also a deep-league sleeper. He has the second-most YAC on the Patriots, and the Cardinals give up a ton of YAC weekly.
Everett is on a scheduled hot streak. While he let down a bit scoring 7.8 two weeks ago against the Cardinals, he took advantage of the Raiders, going for 80 yards and 13 fantasy points. This week he faces the Dolphins, who have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to tight ends this season (14.7). If you have been riding with Everett, just keep it going in another strong matchup
Sit 'Em
Conklin scored just 2.9 fantasy points last week, catching two passes for nine yards. He has scored fewer than four fantasy points in three of his last four games and has not topped double digits since Week 8. This week he faces the Bills, who have been tough on tight ends allowing just 9.4 fantasy PPG, the seventh-fewest in the NFL. In Week 9 against Buffalo, Conklin caught just one pass for seven yards. I would get away from Conklin this week.
Knox did not score a fantasy point in Week 13. In his last five games, he is averaging just 6.7 fantasy PPG. He also has just three targets in his last two games combined. The floor, as you saw last week, is nonexistent. And the upside isn’t worth the gamble as he has topped double figures just twice all year and has not yet reached 15 fantasy points. The Jets defense has been a tough one as well. I would look to avoid Knox, if possible, this week.
Cameron Brate missed last week due to an illness, which allowed Otton to play the lead role against the Saints. He finished with six catches for 28 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. It was an impressive effort against what was the toughest defense on tight ends. He now gets the new team allowing the fewest production to tight ends, the 49ers. San Francisco has allowed just 8.0 fantasy PPG to opposing tight ends, the second-fewest in the NFL. Plus, Brate could return and make it even murkier. There are better streaming options out there this week.
Hooper was a sit last week, and he ended up finishing with 5.2 fantasy points, catching three passes for 22 yards. Hooper has reached double figures just once all year and scored more than six fantasy points just three times all season. If I were to stream a Titans tight end, it would be the far more explosive Chigoziem Okonkwo. Hooper had one big game, but that was all it was. Continue to get away from him in fantasy football.