NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Tight ends

Henry had a quiet game in a tough matchup against the Bills last week, but he should bounce back against the Cardinals. You know by now that Arizona struggles greatly against tight ends. Not only have they allowed over 20 fantasy PPG to the position (one other team has allowed over 15), but they have issued the most targets, catches, yards and touchdowns to the position as well. He is in play in this fantastic matchup. His teammate, Jonnu Smith, is also a deep-league sleeper. He has the second-most YAC on the Patriots, and the Cardinals give up a ton of YAC weekly.