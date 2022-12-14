NFL Fantasy Football Show: Late-Season League Winners

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing some of the biggest fantasy headlines from around the league, including a new starter in Atlanta as well as Kyler Murray's season-ending injury and what it means for the rest of the fantasy pieces in Arizona. They go on to preview a Thursday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and the Seahawks and talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 15.