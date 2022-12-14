Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Late-Season League Winners

Published: Dec 14, 2022 at 04:23 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing some of the biggest fantasy headlines from around the league, including a new starter in Atlanta as well as Kyler Murray's season-ending injury and what it means for the rest of the fantasy pieces in Arizona. They go on to preview a Thursday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and the Seahawks and talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 15.

In addition, the guys campaign for some potential sleepers and try to answer 3 Big Questions for the Fantasy Playoffs!

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

