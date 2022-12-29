Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 17 sleepers

You may have just scrolled up to the top of the page to check the date on this column. “Surely, Marcas isn’t advocating for Royce Freeman in the year of our fantasy football lord 2022?” Actually, dear reader, I am. After sliding in for 22 snaps in Week 15, Freeman took 57% of the running back snaps and more than half of the rushing attempts in Week 16, surpassing Dare Ogunbowale in the pecking order.





I’m under no illusions that the Texans are a juggernaut. But Freeman is seeing increasingly more volume on a roster with no real running back threats. The Texans have a division game against the Jaguars. Jacksonville hasn’t offered a ton of resistance to running backs this year. Over the past month, the Jags have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards and ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Freeman’s appeal might be limited mostly to DFS lineups, but there is a path to production.