NFL position battles in 2026: Picks to win 12 notable training camp competitions

QUARTERBACK: Tua Tagovailoa vs. Michael Penix Jr.





Penix’s health will determine whether we see a true competition develop before this one is called. Penix, who is working his way back from a knee injury, was unable to participate in 11-on-11s during summer workouts, and while he expected to be cleared for camp, it remains to be seen how close to 100 percent he’ll be. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa has taken most of the reps in the new offense and clearly has a leg up. The current administration isn’t married to Penix. They chose to bring in Tagovailoa. Those facts, coupled with the reality that Tua’s quick-trigger fits well with how head coach Kevin Stefanski wants to run his offense, make this battle lean heavily in Tagovailoa’s favor entering camp. It feels like it’s Tua’s job to lose, which he is plenty capable of.





THE PICK: Tua. The fit in Stefanski’s offense pushes him over the top.