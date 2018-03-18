Roundup: Steelers sign Jon Bostic to two-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for life without Ryan Shazier.

Pittsburgh agreed to terms on Sunday with free-agent linebacker Jon Bostic on a two-year deal.

Bostic played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, registering 97 combined tackles, three passes defensed and one sack. The linebacker has played for three franchises (Bears, Patriots, Colts) since being drafted by Chicago in the second round of the 2013 draft.

Bostic will help fill in for Shazier, who will miss the 2018 season as he continues to rehab from a career-threatening spinal injury, in the middle of the field. Vince Williams will also man the inside linebacker position.

This is Pittsburgh's first signing of free agency. The cap-strapped Steelers released secondary members William Gay, Mike Mitchell and Robert Golden earlier this week.

Here are the other free-agency happenings we're keeping track of on Sunday (for Saturday's signings, cuts and visits, click here):

1. The Buffalo Bills are hosting former Cincinnati Bengals free-agent center Russell Bodine on a visit Sunday, Rapoport reported, per a source. Buffalo is currently without a starting center after longtime starter Eric Wood announced his retirement in January.