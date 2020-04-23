2020 NFL Draft fantasy football impact log

And just like that, we've come to the end of #DraftSZN.

The 2020 NFL Draft is now upon is -- in virtual form! -- which means it's time to shake up some fantasy expectations. Keep it here as we update the fantasy relevant players going off the board over the next couple of days as we recap what this could mean for your fantasy drafts this summer.

Round 1

Joe Burrow, Bengals: If you didn't see this one coming, where have you been? The Bengals now have their quarterback of the future and a guy who can give them a little more firepower in the passing game. Like all of the quarterbacks in this year's draft, their upside is greater in dynasty leagues than traditional setups. But Burrow will have some intrigue as a QB2 in a lot of leagues. The bigger news is likely for the Cincinnati pass-catchers -- A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, and John Ross -- now that they have a new young arm delivering the ball. Even then, the best of them (likely Boyd) won't be more than a WR2 in 2020.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: #TankForTua worked out for Miami, despite winning more games than anticipated in 2019. The key for Tagovailoa will be health. Will he be ready to go at the start of the season (whenever that is) and how long will it take for him to surpass Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Justin Herbert, Chargers: With Tua going to Miami, this pick felt inevitable. It's hard to envision Herbert immediately coming in and winning the starting job over Tyrod Taylor but he could become the QB1 before the season is over. In some ways, he could end up being a younger version of Philip Rivers. That might be a good thing. It might not. Either way, you're not counting on Herbert in 2020.

Henry Ruggs III, Raiders: Everyone will look at this pick and immediately say "Raiders". With Ruggs blazing speed, it seemed like a match made in football heaven. But beyond just the speed, Ruggs will have plenty of opportunity in a wide receiver corps in desperate need of help. The question becomes whether having a speed burner encourages Derek Carr to take more deep shots.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy analyst for NFL.com and a man who is jealous of the lighting in his kid's bedroom. Send him your home decor wishes or fantasy football questions on Twitter @MarcasG or Instagram at MarcasG.