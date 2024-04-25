NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Giants to trade up for Drake Maye?

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones answer listeners' questions in the latest NFL Fantasy Cheat Sheet live stream. It's "Draftmas Day" so the trio is here to dive into various trade-up scenarios that could unfold on day one of the draft. Plus, could the 2024 draft class shatter the NFL record for most receivers drafted in the first round? They answer all this and more!
