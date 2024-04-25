 Skip to main content
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Giants to trade up for Drake Maye?

Published: Apr 25, 2024 at 04:51 PM

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones answer listeners' questions in the latest NFL Fantasy Cheat Sheet live stream. It's "Draftmas Day" so the trio is here to dive into various trade-up scenarios that could unfold on day one of the draft. Plus, could the 2024 draft class shatter the NFL record for most receivers drafted in the first round? They answer all this and more!

Tune in to the YouTube livestream tonight to catch the trio as they recap all the excitement and surprises from day one of the draft.

