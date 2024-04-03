NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Emory Hunt's scouting report + Stefon Diggs trade reactions

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones to discuss the latest news, including Raheem Mostert's new deal and Nick Chubb's recovery from his knee injury.
Then Grant and Florio are joined by Emory Hunt, who shares his process for scouting players and the upcoming prospects that he likes the most (16:51). Listen to find out what Hunt thinks of Spencer Rattler, MarShawn Lloyd, and Xavier Worthy.
Finally, Grant and Florio talk about the Stefon Diggs trade to the Texans and the impact this could have on C.J. Stroud, Josh Allen, and Nico Collins (50:53).
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.