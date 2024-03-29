 Skip to main content
Dolphins, RB Raheem Mostert agree to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million

Published: Mar 29, 2024 at 04:07 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Raheem Mostert found a true home in Miami in 2023, so much that he's sticking around through 2025.

Mostert and the Dolphins agreed to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday, per sources.

After breaking out as a quality back during his six seasons in San Francisco, Mostert signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022, where he averaged 4.9 yards per carry in the first year of Mike McDaniel's tenure as coach. Mostert added to his totals in 2023, posting his first 1,000-yard season of his career (1,012) and leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 18.

Mostert logged those numbers while sharing the backfield with rookie De'Von Achane, who finished with 800 of his own rushing yards and eight touchdowns as part of the NFL's most explosive offense in 2024. The output was enough to convince the Dolphins to rework Mostert's contract, adding an extra year to keep him with the team through 2025.

Mostert's adjusted deal represents another landmark moment in a career that began with Mostert entering the NFL as an undrafted and unappreciated running back. He spent his rookie season of 2015 with three teams (Cleveland, Miami, Baltimore), then bounced around two more clubs in 2016 (Chicago and San Francisco) before finding a home with the 49ers.

At nearly 32 years old (he turns 32 in April), Mostert has found a way to cash in on the other side of the 30-year-old mark, a rarity in today's game at his position. We'll see if Miami is his final stop in a career that has already lasted much longer than anyone expected.

