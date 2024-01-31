NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Championship weekend recap + coaching carousel updates

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones to discuss the outcome of the conference championship games. The guys start off by talking about the 49ers win over Lions and share their expectations for Jahmyr Gibbs and Jared Goff next season. Then they recap the Chiefs win over the Ravens and debate how much the emergence of Isaiah Likely will impact Mark Andrews next season (14:57).
After the break, Grant, Florio, and Jones discuss the latest NFL coaching moves (24:43). How will Arthur Smith impact the Steelers offense? Can Ken Dorsey help boost the Browns offense? And what will Kellen Moore mean for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' passing attack?
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.