Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Divisional Weekend recap + Bears talk with Adam Rank

Published: Jan 23, 2024 at 10:05 PM

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones deliver the latest podcast. They start off by talking about Josh Allen and the Bills' latest loss to the Chiefs. Then they discuss the new Titans head coach and what it might mean for Will Levis next year (7:07).

Next, they recap all Divisional Weekend games, starting with the Chiefs and Bills (11:16). Then they discuss the Ravens and Texans game and explore how the Texans can upgrade their team into a serious Super Bowl contender (15:51).

Next, they talk about the 49ers and Packers (20:11) and the Packers' young wide receiving corps. They wrap their recap with the Lions and Buccaneers and share their fantasy outlook for Rachaad White in 2024 (26:08).

After the break (30:11), the guys are joined by NFL analyst Adam Rank to discuss the Chicago Bears, the future of Justin Fields, and NFL rivalries.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

