NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Bowl LVIII preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast. They start the show by discussing the Chargers' hire of Greg Roman as their offensive coordinator and how this might impact Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler next season.
Next, Grant and Florio preview Super Bowl LVIII and debate which players will have the biggest impacts for their team (11:46). To wrap the show the guys give you their DFS picks and project the outcome of the big game (37:34).
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.