 Skip to main content
Advertising

Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Bowl LVIII preview

Published: Feb 08, 2024 at 05:15 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast. They start the show by discussing the Chargers' hire of Greg Roman as their offensive coordinator and how this might impact Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler next season.

Next, Grant and Florio preview Super Bowl LVIII and debate which players will have the biggest impacts for their team (11:46). To wrap the show the guys give you their DFS picks and project the outcome of the big game (37:34).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Coaching updates, mock draft discussions

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with a new episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Free agency primer 

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Championship weekend recap + coaching carousel updates

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones deliver the latest podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Championship weekend preview

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones deliver the latest podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Divisional Weekend recap + Bears talk with Adam Rank

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones deliver the latest podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Divisional Weekend playoff preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for the latest podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Wild Card Weekend recap; Players we can't quit

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for the latest podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Bill Belichick leaves the Patriots + Super Wild Card Weekend preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2023 season recap, part 3 - the WTF

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2023 season recap, part 2 -- the bad

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their recap of the 2023 fantasy season with a focus on the things that didn't go according to plan.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2023 season recap, part 1 - the good

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast.