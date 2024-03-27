NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Do we believe the hype?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio give you the latest updates from around the league, including Nick Chubb's imminent return, the Giants and Patriots' quarterback decisions and whether the new kickoff rules will benefit Cordarrelle Patterson with his new team.

After the break, Grant and Florio play "hype train or smokescreen" to decide whether some recent coaching quotes will really come to pass in the fall (22:21). Then the guys rank each position group for fantasy football (35:36).