Steelers signing Cordarrelle Patterson to two-year, $6 million deal after kickoff rule passes

Published: Mar 26, 2024 at 05:32 PM
Nick Shook

Kickoff returns are back, and so is Cordarrelle Patterson.

The dynamite, dynamic returner is headed to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal worth $6 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Patterson follows his former coach in Atlanta, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, to the Steel City, where he will be expected to play a key special-teams role as a returner, and could also figure into the offense as a runner and pass-catcher in a fashion similar to his days with the Falcons.

It's a logical match because of Patterson's history with Smith. But even more influential was the NFL's adoption of a modified kickoff format, which was officially approved by ownership at the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Patterson's agent was in Orlando, awaiting word that the new format had been approved. Once the change cleared the 24 votes required, Patterson needed mere hours to agree to a deal with the Steelers, per Garafolo.

Patterson owns the NFL record for the most career kickoff return touchdowns with nine, and proved himself as a valuable weapon in Atlanta's offense in the last three years, gaining 1,494 rushing yards and scoring 14 touchdowns on the ground while also adding 82 catches for 708 yards and six receiving scores with the Falcons.

At 33 years old, it will be interesting to see if the Steelers attempt to use Patterson in multiple roles, or just keep him for returning purposes. Based on his history with Smith, expect the former -- and gear up to watch him handle returns under the new format.

