Steelers signing Cordarrelle Patterson to two-year, $6 million deal after kickoff rule passes

It's a logical match because of Patterson's history with Smith. But even more influential was the NFL's adoption of a modified kickoff format, which was officially approved by ownership at the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Patterson's agent was in Orlando, awaiting word that the new format had been approved. Once the change cleared the 24 votes required, Patterson needed mere hours to agree to a deal with the Steelers, per Garafolo.

Patterson owns the NFL record for the most career kickoff return touchdowns with nine, and proved himself as a valuable weapon in Atlanta's offense in the last three years, gaining 1,494 rushing yards and scoring 14 touchdowns on the ground while also adding 82 catches for 708 yards and six receiving scores with the Falcons.