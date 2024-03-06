NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Free agency preview + combine recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for the latest podcast. They start the show by talking about the Broncos' decision to release Russell Wilson and discuss who their next quarterback could be. Then the guys give you the latest updates on Mike Evans, Michael Pittman Jr., Saquon Barkley and NFL free agency (21:40). Finally, Grant, Florio, and Jones share their list of standouts from the NFL combine and discuss how those performances affected their rookie rankings (47:20).