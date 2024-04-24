NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFL draft preview; Talkin' WRs with Matt Harmon

With the 2024 NFL Draft just around the corner, the guys dive into draft talk, focusing on wide receivers. They pick Harmon's brain on the "big three" receivers' rankings and delve into who he sees as the WR4 in this draft class. The guys then discuss the potential of Xavier Worthy, posing the question to Matt Harmon: Is Worthy all speed, or could he emerge as a successful NFL wide receiver? Matt Harmon answers all this and more!