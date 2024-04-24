 Skip to main content
Advertising

Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFL draft preview; Talkin' WRs with Matt Harmon

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 05:18 PM

Join hosts Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio and LaQuan Jones as they welcome special guest Matt Harmon, football writer and analyst for Yahoo Sports, and creator/owner of Reception Perception.

With the 2024 NFL Draft just around the corner, the guys dive into draft talk, focusing on wide receivers. They pick Harmon's brain on the "big three" receivers' rankings and delve into who he sees as the WR4 in this draft class. The guys then discuss the potential of Xavier Worthy, posing the question to Matt Harmon: Is Worthy all speed, or could he emerge as a successful NFL wide receiver? Matt Harmon answers all this and more!

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy cheat sheet -- Would the Broncos trade up for J.J McCarthy? 

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones are back with a new episode of the podcast. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFL draft preview -- running backs, tight ends

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones to discuss the latest in NFL fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFL fantasy cheat sheet; Tony Pollard vs. Tyjae Spears

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones answer listeners' questions in the latest NFL Fantasy Cheat Sheet live stream.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: How will new kickoff rules impact D/ST scoring?

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones are back with the latest podcast. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFL Fantasy Cheat Sheet: What are the Bills doing at WR?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for another episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Emory Hunt's scouting report + Stefon Diggs trade reactions

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for another episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFL fantasy cheat sheet; ranking QB1s

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones answer listeners' questions during the NFL Fantasy Cheat Sheet live stream.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Do we believe the hype?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio give you the latest updates from around the league.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFL Fantasy cheat sheet + Caleb Williams predictions

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio and LaQuan Jones answer listeners' questions during the NFL Fantasy cheat sheet live stream. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: More player moves + dynasty league discussion with Matthew Betz

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones are back with another episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFL fantasy cheat sheet; answering your free agency questions

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio and LaQuan Jones answer listeners' questions during the first NFL Fantasy Cheat Sheet live stream.