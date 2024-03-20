 Skip to main content
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: More player moves + dynasty league discussion with Matthew Betz

Published: Mar 20, 2024

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones discuss the latest headline moves, including Keenan Allen to the Chargers, Justin Fields to the Steelers, and Marquise Brown to the Chiefs. After the break, Grant and Jones are joined by The Fantasy Footballers' Matthew Betz to discuss how the recent offseason moves might affect your dynasty league strategy (29:38).

The guys wrap the show by talking about Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 3.0 and what they would like to see the Vikings, Jets, and Bears do with their first-round picks (51:12). 

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

