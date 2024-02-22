 Skip to main content
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Potential cap casualties + DJ's mock draft 2.0

Published: Feb 21, 2024 at 08:46 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by Matt Okada for the latest podcast. They start the show by discussing the talented players who could potentially be cut by their teams to clear cap space. Okada explains why Alvin Kamara, Mike Williams, and Nick Chubb are at risk of being cut.

After the break, the guys review Daniel Jeremiah's 2024 mock draft 2.0 and talk about how they would rank the incoming rookies if they are actually drafted at those spots (20:45). To wrap the show, Grant and Florio share their ideas to improve pro sports all-star games (45:13).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

