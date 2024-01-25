Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Championship weekend preview

Published: Jan 25, 2024 at 05:23 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return to preview the conference championship playoff games; but first they discuss the latest moves in the NFL's coaching carousel. How will Jim Harbaugh affect the Chargers and the AFC West next season? Can Dave Canales improve Bryce Young and turn around the Panthers? And why did Miami move on from Vic Fangio after just one season?

After the break, the guys preview the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Ravens (21:24). They debate whether the Chiefs' wide receivers can outmatch the Ravens' secondary and how many rush yards Lamar Jackson will have. Then they discuss the NFC Championship Game between the Lions and the 49ers and whether San Francisco can win if Deebo Samuel doesn't play (32:39).

To wrap the show, Grant and Florio share their DFS value picks of the week and choose the teams they think will make it to the Super Bowl (43:51).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

