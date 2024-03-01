NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Combine fantasy preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for the latest podcast. They start the show by talking about the Bengals using the franchise tag on Tee Higgins and how the salary cap might affect what the Giants do with Saquon Barkley. Then, LaQuan shares some of the standouts he saw at the HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans (17:47).
After the break, the guys play "hype train or smokescreen" and try to figure out whether some recent coaching quotes will actually come to fruition next season (21:49). Finally, Grant, Florio, and Jones discuss the NFL combine and the players they are most interested in watching this weekend (39:31).
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.