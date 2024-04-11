 Skip to main content
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: How will new kickoff rules impact D/ST scoring?

Published: Apr 10, 2024 at 09:02 PM

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones are back with the latest podcast. First, they discuss Anthony Richardson's return from shoulder surgery, what they expect from Deshaun Watson this season, and where they would draft Darren Waller in 2024. After the break, the guys talk about their expectations for rookie quarterbacks and whether they would rather have Bo Nix or Michael Penix (19:50). Then Jones shares his research into special teams performance and explains how the NFL's new kickoff rules might boost D/ST and returner scoring going forward (37:54).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

