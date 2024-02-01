NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Free agency primer 

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast. They start the show by talking about the Commanders plan to hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach. Then they discuss the potential landing spots for this offseason's top free agents, starting with quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield (9:44).
Next they consider the plethora of free agent running backs, including Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry (16:42). After the break, they review free agent wide receivers and tight ends, such as Tee Higgins, Mike Evans, and Hunter Henry (32:53).