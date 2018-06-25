2018 fantasy football depth charts for all 32 teams

It might be summertime, but school is still in session! I'm not talking about algebra, English and biology though, this school is a lot more fun ... welcome to fantasy football 101!

If you want to graduate from this course, you'll need to study up on all the faces in new places after what was a rampant offseason loaded with player movement. If you think Alex Smith is still in Kansas City, Chris Carson is the favorite for touches in the Seattle backfield and Dez Bryant is still the No. 1 wideout in Dallas, well, you have a lot to catch up on. For those who are more hands-on, you'll also have to come to class with a knowledge of the camp battles to watch.

That's why I'm here to help with a look at all 32 teams, their current depth charts (based on fantasy value), and the touches and targets each team added and lost in the offseason. What's more, I've included some of the training camp and preseason situations and battles you need to know (and study) as we get through the summer months. Just consider me the fantasy football version of Yoda (all short jokes aside) teaching my fantasy younglings to dominate their upcoming drafts.

Class is in session!

Note: The number of QB/RB touches and targets added/lost is listed alongside each team's rank weighed from the most available to the least. Negative totals are the result of a team that has added more touches/targets than it had at the end of the 2017 NFL season.

Arizona Cardinals

Quarterbacks: 1. Sam Bradford 2. Josh Rosen 3. Mike Glennon

Running backs: 1. David Johnson 2. Chase Edmonds 3. Elijhaa Penny 4. D.J. Foster

Wide receivers: 1. Larry Fitzgerald 2. Christian Kirk 3. J.J. Nelson 4. Brice Butler

Tight ends: 1. Ricky Seals-Jones 2. Jermaine Gresham

Kickers: 1. Phil Dawson

QB/RB touches added/lost: 356 (2nd)

Targets added/lost: 213 (2nd)

What to watch: Bradford is the projected No. 1 quarterback, but an impressive preseason from Rosen could make for an interesting battle. The rookie is a good bet to make starts in 2018, especially when you consider Bradford's lack of durability at the NFL level. ... Johnson is a surefire top-five selection, but his value could drop a bit if he decides to hold out over contractual issues. His goal for the season is to finish with 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards. He's capable of accomplishing that feat with a full slate of games. ... If Kirk can make some noise in the preseason, he could move ahead of Nelson and Butler and be the locked-in No. 2 fantasy wideout on the roster behind Fitzgerald.

Atlanta Falcons

Quarterbacks: 1. Matt Ryan 2. Matt Schaub

Running backs: 1. Devonta Freeman 2. Tevin Coleman 3. Ito Smith 4. Terron Ward

Wide receivers: 1. Julio Jones 2. Mohamed Sanu 3. Calvin Ridley 4. Justin Hardy

Tight ends: 1. Austin Hooper 2. Logan Paulson

Kickers: 1. Matt Bryant

QB/RB touches added/lost: 4 (19th)

Targets added/lost: 73 (11th)

What to watch: Freeman, who sprained his MCL and PCL late last season, avoided offseason surgery and should be fine for the start of training camp. He's a high-end No. 2 fantasy runner with added stock in PPR leagues, even with Coleman still in the mix for touches. ... Julio Jones, the eighth-highest paid wideout in the league, could be a training camp holdout as he looks to secure a bigger contract. Stay tuned on that situation, but he's still a top-20 pick in re-drafts. ... Rookie Calvin Ridley, who could play both in the slot and on the outside, is a threat to the value of Mohamed Sanu. He could move up ranking lists very quickly. At worst, both will be worth late-round selections.

Baltimore Ravens

Quarterbacks: 1. Joe Flacco 2. Lamar Jackson 3. Robert Griffin III

Running backs: 1. Alex Collins 2. Kenneth Dixon 3. Javorius Allen

Wide receivers: 1. Michael Crabtree 2. John Brown 3. Willie Snead 4. Chris Moore

Tight ends: 1. Hayden Hurst 2. Nick Boyle 3. Maxx Williams

Kickers: 1. Justin Tucker

QB/RB touches added/lost: 98 (12th)

Targets added/lost: 158 (3rd)

What to watch: Will Lamar Jackson push Joe Flacco for the starting job in camp? Probably not, but any Flacco falter would make the rookie a massive fantasy sleeper off the waiver wire due in large part to his skills as a runner. He's been compared to Mike Vick. ... Alex Collins is the projected top running back on the depth chart and is an RB2 in fantasy drafts, but keep tabs on Dixon. He'll push Allen for the second spot on the depth chart. ... Crabtree should lead the Ravens new wideout group with Brown and Snead coming in at No. 2 and 3 in the target share carousel. ... With the departure of Ben Watson, Hurst will become a deep sleeper to watch in camp as a potential Week 1 starter.

Buffalo Bills

Quarterbacks: 1. A.J. McCarron 2. Josh Allen 3. Nathan Peterman

Running backs: 1. LeSean McCoy 2. Chris Ivory 3. Travaris Cadet

Wide receivers: 1. Kelvin Benjamin 2. Zay Jones 3. Jeremy Kerley 4. Andre Holmes

Tight ends: 1. Charles Clay 2. Nick O'Leary

Kickers: 1. Steven Hauschka

QB/RB touches added/lost: 39 (17th)

Targets added/lost: 47 (16th)

What to watch: The biggest battle in training camp could come at the quarterback position, where McCarron will compete with Allen for the right to start. The rookie would need to perform at a high level to be the No. 1 in Week 1, but neither quarterback is on the re-draft radar regardless. Allen is almost guaranteed to make starts at some point in 2018, however. ... Benjamin (knee) appears to be at 100 percent for now, and a healthy training camp could increase his draft stock at least somewhat. ... Jones figures to be the No. 2 wideout, but he's coming off a difficult offseason and was a disappointment as a rookie. ... The quarterbacks won't do any of the Bills wideouts any favors.

Carolina Panthers

Quarterbacks: 1. Cam Newton 2. Garrett Gilbert

Running backs: 1. Christian McCaffrey 2. C.J. Anderson 3. Cameron Artis-Payne

Wide receivers: 1. Devin Funchess 2. D.J. Moore 3. Torrey Smith 4. Curtis Samuel

Tight ends: 1. Greg Olsen 2. Ian Thomas

Kickers: 1. Graham Gano

QB/RB touches added/lost: -74 (27th)

Targets added/lost: 44 (17th)

What to watch: New OC Norv Turner will look to improve Newton's accuracy as a pocket passer, but he's still expected to use his feet as a weapon. That's his biggest fantasy asset and the reason he'll once again be a top-tier quarterback. ... McCaffrey will lead this backfield in touches, but don't underestimate Anderson's impact. He's a better, younger version of Jonathan Stewart and could see 200 touches in his first season in Carolina. ... Funchess is the top fantasy wideout on this roster, but Moore could push for a solid target share of his own with an impressive preseason. He has the most upside at the position. ... Smith and Samuel will battle for targets in training camp.

Chicago Bears

Quarterbacks: 1. Mitchell Trubisky 2. Chase Daniel

Running backs: 1. Jordan Howard 2. Tarik Cohen 3. Benny Cunningham

Wide receivers: 1. Allen Robinson 2. Anthony Miller 3. Taylor Gabriel 4. Kevin White

Tight ends: 1. Trey Burton 2. Adam Shaheen

Kickers: 1. Cody Parkey

QB/RB touches added/lost: 1 (21st)

Targets added/lost: 68 (13th)

What to watch: Trubisky is a deep sleeper whose value could rise if he looks the part in the preseason. As it stands, he's worth a late-rounder for owners who don't land an elite signal-caller in drafts. ... Howard will lead this backfield in touches, but keep tabs on how new coach Matt Nagy uses Cohen in the preseason. He could see more work in his sophomore season. ... Robinson, who is coming off an ACL tear, should be a full go for training camp. His high projected target share makes him an attractive No. 2 fantasy wideout. ... Miller could push for a big role as a rookie, so keep tabs on his preseason work. ... Burton is in a terrific spot to break out, so his value is rising.

Cincinnati Bengals

Quarterbacks: 1. Andy Dalton 2. Matt Barkley

Running backs: 1. Joe Mixon 2. Giovani Bernard 3. Mark Walton

Wide receivers: 1. A.J. Green 2. Brandon LaFell 3. John Ross 4. Tyler Boyd

Tight ends: 1. Tyler Eifert 2. Tyler Kroft

Kickers: 1. Randy Bullock

QB/RB touches added/lost: 43 (14th)

Targets added/lost: 6 (24th)

What to watch: Mixon should improve on the 208 touches he had as a rookie, but it would be nice to see him separate from Bernard in the preseason. He's on the No. 2 fantasy runner radar for now with Gio in the late-round conversation. ... Green is locked in as a top-20 pick, but can 2017 first-rounder Ross show some signs of life? He's a player to watch after a lost rookie campaign. ... If you're a believer that "injured guys stay injured," I present you Eifert. There are already reports out there that he could miss the start of training camp with back issues. His lack of durability will no doubt cause him to tumble down draft boards, making Kroft someone to monitor during camp.

Cleveland Browns

Quarterbacks: 1. Tyrod Taylor 2. Baker Mayfield

Running backs: 1. Duke Johnson 2. Nick Chubb 3. Carlos Hyde

Wide receivers: 1. Josh Gordon 2. Jarvis Landry 3. Corey Coleman 4. Antonio Callaway

Tight ends: 1. David Njoku 2. Darren Fells

Kickers: 1. Zane Gonzalez

QB/RB touches added/lost: -67 (26th)

Targets added/lost: -150 (32nd)

What to watch: Taylor will open as the starter, but Mayfield will see starts if he falters. Neither is an attractive re-draft target, though Taylor's skills as a runner and high-octane weapons in the pass attack make him a viable late rounder. ... Good luck predicting this backfield, which is a three-headed mess. Johnson is the best PPR option and Chubb has more upside than Hyde, but let's hope for some clarity in camp. ... Gordon is the top wide to target on this roster, but his ceiling took a hit when the team added Landry (who isn't going to see 160-plus targets). Both are now No. 2 fantasy options. ... Njoku is a deep sleeper, but the team's many offseason additions hurt him.

Dallas Cowboys

Quarterbacks: 1. Dak Prescott 2. Cooper Rush

Running backs: 1. Ezekiel Elliott 2. Rod Smith 3. Tavon Austin 4. Bo Scarbrough

Wide receivers: 1. Allen Hurns 2. Michael Gallup 3. Terrance Williams 4. Cole Beasley

Tight ends: 1. Blake Jarwin 2. Rico Gathers

Kickers: 1. Dan Bailey

QB/RB touches added/lost: 41 (16th)

Targets added/lost: 137 (5th)

What to watch: Prescott has a bunch of new faces in the pass attack, so keep tabs on who he gains a rapport with in the preseason. He's a late-round No. 2 fantasy quarterback, at least for now. ... Hurns, Gallup and Williams all have late-round appeal due to the 137 targets the Cowboys have up for grabs. Hurns is the player I would target, as he'll see more work on the outside this season. ... Elliott is a good bet to lead the league in rushing in an offense that will lean on him a ton. He's a top-five overall pick. ... With Jason Witten now gone, a deep sleeper could emerge at tight end in camp. Two players to watch: Jarwin and Gathers. Neither has re-draft value at this point, though.

Denver Broncos

Quarterbacks: 1. Case Keenum 2. Paxton Lynch

Running backs: 1. Royce Freeman 2. Devontae Booker 3. De'Angelo Henderson

Wide receivers: 1. Demaryius Thomas 2. Emmanuel Sanders 3. Courtland Sutton 4. Daesean Hamilton

Tight ends: 1. Jeff Heuerman 2. Jake Butt

Kickers: 1. Brandon McManus

QB/RB touches added/lost: 369 (1st)

Targets added/lost: 215 (1st)

What to watch: The biggest battle to watch is in the backfield, where Freeman will look to push Booker out of the top spot. The rookie's stock would rise significantly with an impressive camp, especially when you consider the number of open touches the team has compared to their 2017 roster. ... Thomas and Sanders both regressed last season, but some of the blame has to be placed on the quarterbacks. If we see the 2017 version of Keenum again, both of these veterans should rebound in the stat sheets and become draft bargains. ... Sutton has a limited statistical ceiling as a rookie, but he's still worth a late draft flier. ... Hamilton and Carlos Henderson will battle for scraps.

Detroit Lions

Quarterbacks: 1. Matthew Stafford 2. Jake Rudock

Running backs: 1. Kerryon Johnson 2. Theo Riddick 3. LeGarrette Blount 4. Ameer Abdullah

Wide receivers: 1. Golden Tate 2. Marvin Jones 3. Kenny Golladay 4. T.J. Jones

Tight ends: 1. Luke Willson 2. Levine Toilolo

Kickers: 1. Matt Prater

QB/RB touches added/lost: -137 (T-30th)

Targets added/lost: 78 (10th)

What to watch: The Lions backfield figures to be a committee, but Johnson is the runner to target from this quartet. However, he's going to lose catches to Riddick while Blount could take at least some of the goal-line work. That will limit the rookie's ceiling as a re-draft option. ... Abdullah has fallen off the re-draft radar and could be battling for active status on a week-to-week basis. Tate and Jones could be decent draft bargains, but keep tabs on how Golladay performs this summer. He's worth a late-round choice in drafts as the likely third option in the pass attack for Stafford. ... Willson could be a streamer, but Detroit didn't replace Eric Ebron with an "upside" tight end.

Green Bay Packers

Quarterbacks: 1. Aaron Rodgers 2. Brett Hundley

Running backs: 1. Jamaal Williams 2. Aaron Jones 3. Ty Montgomery

Wide receivers: 1. Davante Adams 2. Randall Cobb 3. Geronimo Allison 4. J'Mon Moore

Tight ends:1. Jimmy Graham 2. Marcedes Lewis

Kickers: 1. Mason Crosby

QB/RB touches added/lost: -76 (28th)

Targets added/lost: 19 (23rd)

What to watch: Coach Mike McCarthy is likely to use a backfield committee this season, which limits the value of Williams, Jones and Montgomery. I like Jones of the three based on talent and his potential draft price, but it would be great to get some clarity in camp. None of the trio is worth more than a middle- to late-round choice. ... Allison looks like the projected third wide receiver behind Adams and Cobb, but don't overlook Moore if he flashes in he preseason. After all, any pass catcher in a Rodgers-led offense will garner some additional interest. ... Graham figures to see more than his share of opportunities down in the red zone, especially with the release of Jordy Nelson.

Houston Texans

Quarterbacks: 1. Deshaun Watson 2. Brandon Weeden

Running backs: 1. Lamar Miller 2. D'Onta Foreman 3. Alfred Blue

Wide receivers: 1. DeAndre Hopkins 2. Will Fuller 3. Bruce Ellington 4. Keke Coutee

Tight ends: 1. Ryan Griffin 2. Stephen Anderson

Kickers: 1. Ka'imi Fairbairn

QB/RB touches added/lost: -4 (22nd)

Targets added/lost: 37 (T-20th)

What to watch: Watson is a massive breakout candidate, and all signs point to him being ready for the start of training camp. How he performs could push him into the top three among quarterbacks, if he isn't there already. ... We still don't know if Foreman (Achilles') will be ready in time for camp (or even Week 1), so keep tabs on his status during the summer months. Miller's stock would rise if Foreman were to have setbacks. ... Fuller, coming off knee surgery, projects to see a bigger role. He was a touchdown machine with Watson under center a season ago, and a healthy camp will add to his appeal. ... Braxton Miller, Bruce Ellington and Keke Coutee will compete for slot work.

Indianapolis Colts

Quarterbacks:1. Andrew Luck 2. Jacoby Brissett

Running backs: 1. Marlon Mack 2. Nyheim Hines 3. Jordan Wilkins 4. Robert Turbin

Wide receivers: 1. T.Y. Hilton 2. Chester Rogers 3. Ryan Grant 4. Deon Cain

Tight ends: 1. Jack Doyle 2. Eric Ebron

Kickers: 1. Adam Vinatieri

QB/RB touches added/lost: 297 (3rd)

Targets added/lost: -18 (27th)

What to watch: The health of Luck's shoulder is one of the biggest stories in the league (and fantasy football). If he's back at 100 percent, a top-five fantasy season isn't out of the question. That would make him a draft bargain based on his ADP. His presence also adds to the value of his pass catchers, of course, most notably Hilton. He'll be a bounce-back candidate with any "Luck." ... Mack is the projected starter for new coach Frank Reich, but he'll need a strong camp to keep rookies Hines and Wilkins from creating a committee scenario. Turbin is also in the mix. Stay tuned. ... Doyle is the best fantasy tight end on the roster, but I'd keep tabs on how the Colts use Ebron.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Quarterbacks: 1. Blake Bortles 2. Cody Kessler

Running backs: 1. Leonard Fournette 2. T.J. Yeldon 3. Corey Grant

Wide receivers: 1. Marqise Lee 2. Dede Westbrook 3. Donte Moncrief 4. Keelan Cole

Tight ends: 1. Austin Seferian-Jenkins 2. Niles Paul

Kickers: 1. Josh Lambo

QB/RB touches added/lost: 137 (9th)

Targets added/lost: -12 (26th)

What to watch: Three's little drama at either the quarterback or running back spots in Jacksonville, as Bortles and Fournette are locked into their respective positions. However, a lot can happen at wide receiver. Lee, who led the team in targets last season, is the best of the bunch. He's a middle to late rounder in re-drafts. Westbrook might possess the most upside, however, making him a nice target in the late rounds. Of course, that assumes he can hold off Moncrief and Cole during training camp. ... Seferian-Jenkins is an upgrade over the departed Marcedes Lewis and should see a role in the red zone, making him a viable late-round No. 2 tight end despite his low targets ceiling.

Kansas City Chiefs

Quarterbacks: 1. Patrick Mahomes 2. Chad Henne

Running backs: 1. Kareem Hunt 2. Spencer Ware 3. Charcandrick West 4. Damien Williams

Wide receivers: 1. Tyreek Hill 2. Sammy Watkins 3. Demarcus Robinson 4. Chris Conley

Tight ends: 1. Travis Kelce 2. Demetrius Harris

Kickers: 1. Harrison Butker

QB/RB touches added/lost: -138 (32nd)

Targets added/lost: -40 (30th)

What to watch: Can Mahomes be this year's version of Jared Goff? That's the big question as it pertains to the Chiefs offense. If he looks good in the preseason, Mahomes' sleeper stock is going to rise to new heights because of his big arm and offensive weapons. If he struggles, however, we could see a slight decrease in the ADPs of Hill and Watkins. Speaking of Watkins, his target share in a loaded offense is a bit worrisome. ... Kansas City added a lot of backfield depth (Damien Williams, Kerwynn Williams) in case Ware's knee is an issue entering training camp, but Hunt will continue to be the bell cow for coach Andy Reid regardless of the situation. He's well worth a first rounder.

Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterbacks: 1. Philip Rivers 2. Geno Smith

Running backs: 1. Melvin Gordon 2. Austin Ekeler 3. Justin Jackson

Wide receivers: 1. Keenan Allen 2. Tyrell Williams 3. Mike Williams 4. Travis Benjamin

Tight ends: 1. Virgil Green 2. Sean McGrath

Kickers: 1. Caleb Sturgis

QB/RB touches added/lost: 42 (15th)

Targets added/lost: 153 (4th)

What to watch: There's not a whole lot of drama for the Chargers entering camp. Fantasy fans would be wise to track Mike Williams, a first-round pick last year who could push his fantasy value north with a productive camp. There's a good chance he'll be a viable red-zone option for Rivers in 2018 after the loss of Hunter Henry to a torn ACL.. ... With Henry already out for the season (depressing, I know), the Bolts don't have a single tight end who is worth drafting in fantasy leagues. That could change if the team brings back future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates, but even he would be worth just a late-round pick in drafts. At 38, he simply isn't the player he once was.

Los Angeles Rams

Quarterbacks: 1. Jared Goff 2. Sean Mannion

Running backs: 1. Todd Gurley 2. Malcolm Brown 3. John Kelly

Wide receivers: 1. Brandin Cooks 2. Robert Woods 3. Cooper Kupp 4. Josh Reynolds

Tight ends: 1. Tyler Higbee 2. Gerald Everett

Kickers: 1. Greg Zuerlein



QB/RB touches added/lost: 84 (13th)

Targets added/lost: -7 (25th)

What to watch: Gurley is coming off the best season of his young career, and he'll continue to be the centerpiece of the offense. While another 19 total touchdowns might be tough to duplicate, he's still a surefire top-three overall pick in all re-drafts. ... Brown will compete with Kelly for the right to be Gurley's fantasy handcuff, if you still like to use such a strategy. ... The Rams have a trio of talented wide receivers in Cooks, Woods and Kupp, but their presence in the same pass attack could limit their individual ceilings. I'd track them in camp to see who emerges (if anyone does) as Goff's favorite target. Cooks is the leader of the pack entering camp, but it's very close.

Miami Dolphins

Quarterbacks: 1. Ryan Tannehill 2. Brock Osweiler

Running backs: 1. Kenyan Drake 2. Frank Gore 3. Kalen Ballage

Wide receivers: 1. DeVante Parker 2. Kenny Stills 3. Albert Wilson 4. Danny Amendola

Tight ends: 1. Mike Gesicki 2. A.J. Derby

Kickers: 1. Jason Sanders

QB/RB touches added/lost: -63 (25th)

Targets added/lost: 102 (T-8th)

What to watch: After an impressive second half of last season, Drake is the projected top runner for coach Adam Gase. Fantasy fans should monitor how Gore is used in the preseason, however, as a backfield committee isn't out of the question. Even at 35, Gore isn't "washed up." ... Parker looks like the new top option in the pass attack with Landry no longer on the roster, but the Fins have a loaded group of wideouts after adding Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola. Stills could be a draft bargain at the position. ... Tannehill, coming off an ACL tear, should be fine for the start of camp but he's not on the re-draft radar. One has to wonder if this is his last chance to shine in Miami.

Minnesota Vikings

Quarterbacks: 1. Kirk Cousins 2. Trevor Siemian

Running backs: 1. Dalvin Cook 2. Latavius Murray 3. Mack Brown

Wide receivers: 1. Adam Thielen 2. Stefon Diggs 2. Laquon Treadwell 4. Kendall Wright

Tight ends: 1. Kyle Rudolph 2. David Morgan

Kickers: 1. Daniel Carlson 2. Kai Forbath

QB/RB touches added/lost: 158 (6th)

Targets added/lost: -20 (28th)

What to watch: Cook, coming off an ACL tear, is on track to be fine for training camp and the start of the regular season. Barring setbacks, he has top-10 PPR potential among running backs. Furthermore, I can see him being picked at the end of the first round in re-drafts. ... With Jerick McKinnon now in San Francisco, Murray will take over as the fantasy handcuff in the Vikes backfield. ... Cousins, the biggest offseason free-agent mover, will look to develop a quick rapport with Diggs, Thielen, Rudolph and the rest of his receivers. An impressive preseason could move this quartet up in rank lists. ... The Vikings traded up to drafts Carlson, who could be a fantasy-relevant kicker.

New England Patriots

Quarterbacks: 1. Tom Brady 2. Brian Hoyer

Running backs: 1. Sony Michel 2. Rex Burkhead 3. James White 4. Mike Gillislee

Wide receivers: 1. Chris Hogan 2. Julian Edelman 3. Jordan Matthews 4. Malcolm Mitchell

Tight ends: 1. Rob Gronkowski 2. Dwayne Allen

Kickers: 1. Stephen Gostkowski

QB/RB touches added/lost: 171 (5th)

Targets added/lost: 126 (6th)

What to watch: The backfield battle between Michel and Burkhead is one that fantasy fans need to monitor. The rookie has more upside and is the back I prefer, though Burkhead will no doubt see his share of touches as long as he's on the field. White is also going to see his share of targets, making him a late rounder in PPR formats. ... With Edelman facing a four-game suspension, Hogan becomes the more valuable Patriots wideout in fantasy drafts. Edelman could be a late bargain, however. ... Fans should watch the Matthews-Mitchell-Britt competition as well, though Matthews is the favorite out of this trio in most fantasy circles. ... Rookie Braxton Berrios is worth a look in camp.

New Orleans Saints

Quarterbacks: 1. Drew Brees 2. Tom Savage

Running backs: 1. Alvin Kamara 2. Mark Ingram (SSPD) 3. Jonathan Williams 4. Trey Edmunds

Wide receivers: 1. Michael Thomas 2. Ted Ginn 3. Cameron Meredith 4. Brandon Coleman

Tight ends: 1. Benjamin Watson 2. Josh Hill

Kickers: 1. Wil Lutz

QB/RB touches added/lost: -3 (21st)

Targets added/lost: -27 (29th)

What to watch: Kamara's role will increase with Ingram's four-game suspension to begin the season, making him a potential top-five pick in re-drafts. ... Williams, Edmunds and Terrance West will compete for touches until Ingram's return in Week 5. None of the trio has re-draft value, however. As for Ingram. he's a good target in the fifth or sixth round in re-drafts. ... Meredith is ahead of schedule in his return from an ACL tear but is behind Thomas and competing with Ginn and Coleman for targets. He's a late flier at best. ... Watson is back in the bayou and will replace the departed Coby Fleener as the team's top tight end, but he's no more than a No. 2 option in fantasy land.

New York Giants

Quarterbacks: 1. Eli Manning 2. Davis Webb

Running backs: 1. Saquon Barkley 2. Jonathan Stewart 3. Wayne Gallman

Wide receivers: 1. Odell Beckham Jr. 2. Sterling Shepard 3. Cody Latimer 4. Roger Lewis

Tight ends: 1. Evan Engram 2. Rhett Ellison

Kickers: 1. Aldrick Rosas

QB/RB touches added/lost: 126 (10th)

Targets added/lost: 102 (T-8)

What to watch: Beckham, who is coming off an injured ankle and entering a contract year, has no plans to skip training camp. He should be fine for summer workouts and remains a top-15 overall draft pick. ... Barkley will be one of the players fantasy fans will watch most this preseason. He's destined to see a massive workload as the new lead back for Big Blue, making him a first-round pick. If he flashes during the preseason, look for the hype train to move even faster. ... Shepard is the clear favorite for more targets after the release of Brandon Marshall, and he's a player to watch. ... Engram was a stud as a rookie, but will he lose chances with OBJ back and Barkley in the mix?

New York Jets

Quarterbacks: Josh McCown 2. Sam Darnold 3. Teddy Bridgewater

Running backs: 1. Isaiah Crowell 2. Bilal Powell 3. Elijah McGuire 4. Thomas Rawls

Wide receivers: 1. Robby Anderson 2. Jermaine Kearse 3. Quincy Enunwa 4. Terrelle Pryor

Tight ends: 1. Clive Walford 2. Chris Herndon

Kickers: 1. Cairo Santos

QB/RB touches added/lost: -117 (31st)

Targets added/lost: 63 (14th)

What to watch: The battle between McCown, Bridgewater and Darnold will be one to monitor in camp. If the rookie earns the top spot, he'll have re-draft value in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues. ... Crowell is the projected favorite to start ahead of Powell, who will be more of a change-of-pace, complementary back. The Crow should have mid- to late-round appeal as a potential flex starter. ... A colossal 2017 bust, Pryor is coming off ankle surgery and unlikely to supplant Anderson or Kearse during camp. He's worth a late-flier at best. ... With Seferian-Jenkins in Jacksonville, the Jets are once again without a tight end who can make a fantasy impact. I'd fade the position.

Oakland Raiders

Quarterbacks: Derek Carr 2. EJ Manuel

Running backs: 1. Marshawn Lynch 2. Doug Martin 3. DeAndre Washington 4. Jalen Richard

Wide receivers: 1. Amari Cooper 2. Jordy Nelson 3. Martavis Bryant 4. Seth Roberts

Tight ends: 1. Jared Cook

Kickers: 1. Giorgio Tavecchio

QB/RB touches added/lost: -137 (T-30)

Targets added/lost: -58 (31st)

What to watch: Lynch is the projected starter, but the addition of Martin makes me wary of drafting him as more than a flex starter. Keep in mind, the Raiders have four good runners and 137 more touches in the backfield compared on their roster compared to 2017. If Martin looks good in camp, a full-fledged backfield committee is possible (if not likely). ... Can Cooper return to his pre-2017 form? A good preseason will increase his ADP in drafts, especially after new coach Jon Gruden suggested he would be featured in the pass attack. ... Nelson was a shell of his former self last season, and at 33 you have to wonder how much he has left in the tank. He's worth a late-round look.

Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterbacks: 1. Carson Wentz 2. Nick Foles

Running backs: 1. Jay Ajayi 2. Corey Clement 3. Darren Sproles 4. Wendell Smallwood

Wide receivers: 1. Alshon Jeffery 2. Nelson Agholor 3. Mike Wallace 4. Mack Hollins

Tight ends: 1. Zach Ertz 2. Dallas Goedert

Kickers: 1. Jake Elliott

QB/RB touches added/lost: 202 (4th)

Targets added/lost: 37 (T-19th)

What to watch: Wentz looks like he'll be back from knee surgery in time for Week 1, making him a potential draft bargain. He was on pace to be a top-five quarterback before going down last season. ... The Eagles will use Ajayi, who is entering a contract year, as their workhorse after the departure of Blount. He should see 250-plus carries and projects as a nice No. 2 fantasy back. ... Sproles, 35, is back with the team but could lose touches to Clement. One of the heroes of Super Bowl LII, he'll be a nice sleeper with an impressive preseason. ... Wallace will replace Torrey Smith in the pass attack, but his ceiling is low in an offense that also fields Jeffery, Ertz and Agholor.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterbacks: 1. Ben Roethlisberger 2. Landry Jones 3. Mason Rudolph

Running backs: 1. Le'Veon Bell 2. James Conner 3. Stevan Ridley

Wide receivers: 1. Antonio Brown 2. JuJu Smith-Schuster 3. James Washington 4. Darrius Heyward-Bey

Tight ends: 1. Vance McDonald 2. Jesse James

Kickers: 1. Chris Boswell

QB/RB touches added/lost: 5 (18th)

Targets added/lost: 120 (7th)

What to watch: Bell projects as the top fantasy runner in 2018, but he's expected to hold out of training camp and the preseason (again) due to contract issues. That's a situation to watch, as missing so much time could cause his stock to slide somewhat. ... Brown remains the top wideout in fantasy land, and his presence in the pass attack helps make Smith-Schuster a breakout candidate. If he looks the part during the preseason, the USC product's stock will rise even further. He's on the No. 2 wideout radar. ... With Bryant no longer on the roster, Washington projects to be the new No. 3 wideout during his rookie season. He will be worth a late-round flier in larger re-drafts.

San Francisco 49ers

Quarterbacks: 1. Jimmy Garoppolo 2. C.J. Beathard

Running backs: 1. Jerick McKinnon 2. Matt Breida 3. Joe Williams

Wide receivers: 1. Pierre Garcon 2. Marquise Goodwin 3. Trent Taylor 4. Dante Pettis

Tight ends: 1. George Kittle 2. Garrett Celek

Kickers: 1. Robbie Gould

QB/RB touches added/lost: 106 (11th)

Targets added/lost: 37 (T-19th)

What to watch: A potential breakout candidate, Garoppolo's stock will rise even further if he looks like a stud in the preseason. ... McKinnon figures to be the featured back for coach Kyle Shanahan, and that makes him a legitimate No. 2 fantasy runner. A season with 50-plus catches is within reach. ... Garcon, who is coming back from an injured neck, has a great chance to reach 1,000 yards and become a nice draft bargain playing a full season with Jimmy G under center. ... The Niners have a potential fantasy sleeper at the tight end position in Kittle, who flashed at the end of last season. He could push for top-10 value even at a bargain late-round price tag.

Seattle Seahawks

Quarterbacks: 1. Russell Wilson 2. Austin Davis

Running backs: 1. Rashaad Penny 2. Chris Carson 3. C.J. Prosise 4. Mike Davis

Wide receivers: 1. Doug Baldwin 2. Tyler Lockett 3. Brandon Marshall 4. Jaron Brown

Tight ends: 1. Ed Dickson 2. Nick Vannett

Kickers: 1. Sebastian Janikowski

QB/RB touches added/lost: 143 (8th)

Targets added/lost: 60 (15th)

What to watch: Penny projects to be the top running back on the roster after being selected in the first round of the NFL draft. I'd keep tabs on his preseason work as a receiver and in pass protection. Success in those categories will do nothing but improve his re-draft stock. ... Baldwin is a nice bounce-back candidate, as the Seahawks lost Graham and Paul Richardson in the offseason. In their place, the Seahawks added Dickson at tight end, the 34-year-old Marshall and Brown. None of the trio warrant major re-draft consideration, though Marshall could be worth a late-round look if he looks good in the preseason. Coming off toe and ankle surgeries is a major red flag, though.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterbacks: 1. Jameis Winston (SSPD) 2. Ryan Fitzpatrick

Running backs: 1. Ronald Jones 2. Peyton Barber 3. Charles Sims 4. Jacquizz Rodgers

Wide receivers: 1. Mike Evans 2. DeSean Jackson 3. Chris Godwin 3. Adam Humphries

Tight ends: 1. O.J. Howard 2. Cameron Brate

Kickers: 1. Chandler Catanzaro

QB/RB touches added/lost: 147 (7th)

Targets added/lost: 24 (22nd)

What to watch: The Bucs have a lot of open backfield touches, making Jones a great fit from a fantasy perspective. An impressive preseason could lead to a starting role and 15-20 touches per game. ... If RoJo isn't a featured back, we could see Barber used in the pass attack. Clearly, this backfield is one to monitor. ... Evans and Jackson figure to be the top two wideouts on the roster, but keep tabs on Godwin who could push Humphries in camp. A talented receiver, he's in line for an increase in targets. ... Howard could make a leap in the stat sheets in his second year, so monitor how the Bucs use him in the preseason. His draft stock will increase if he can separate from Brate.

Tennessee Titans

Quarterbacks: 1. Marcus Mariota 2. Blaine Gabbert

Running backs: 1. Derrick Henry 2. Dion Lewis 3. David Fluellen

Wide receivers: 1. Corey Davis 2. Rishard Matthews 3. Taywan Taylor 4. Tajae Sharpe

Tight ends: 1. Delanie Walker 2. Jonnu Smith

Kickers: 1. Ryan Succop

QB/RB touches added/lost: -10 (24th)

Targets added/lost: 69 (12th)

What to watch: The Titans added Lewis and his 212 touches to their backfield, so there's a lot to uncover in a backfield that could be a committee. Henry projects as the better fantasy option of the two as the early-down and goal-line pounder, but the preseason touch share could open a window into how they'll be actually used in 2018. Lewis, a talented pass catcher, figures to be better in PPR formats. ... Davis, who flashed at the end of his rookie season, is a nice breakout candidate as the projected No. 1 wideout for Mariota. He'll have middle-round value and could turn into a draft value. ... With the 12th-most targets available, Taylor could turn into a deep sleeper.

Washington Redskins

Quarterbacks: 1. Alex Smith 2. Colt McCoy

Running backs: 1. Derrius Guice 2. Chris Thompson 3. Samaje Perine 4. Rob Kelley

Wide receivers: 1. Jamison Crowder 2. Josh Doctson 3. Paul Richardson 4. Brian Quick

Tight ends: 1. Jordan Reed 2. Vernon Davis

Kickers: 1. Dustin Hopkins

QB/RB touches added/lost: -9 (23rd)

Targets added/lost: 42 (18th)

What to watch: Guice projects to be the top running back on the depth chart as a rookie, ahead of Perine and Kelley. I'd watch how he's used in the passing game in the preseason, however, as Thompson is a potential hindrance to his PPR value. Guice should be in the flex starter radar with the upside to be a No. 2 runner. ... Fantasy fans should keep tabs on Smith's transition from K.C. to Washington, including who emerges as his new favorite target in the preseason. ... Doctson, who has disappointed in his first two seasons, could be in line to make a third-year leap. ... Reed has not been durable and coming off surgery on his toes, but his talent warrants a late flier.

