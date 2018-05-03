Top 200 fantasy players for 2018: Marcas Grant

Rankings -- the cause of, and solution to, all of the Internet's arguments.
Now that we're past the draft and settling into the football-less expanse of spring and early summer, let's put the players in a semi-arbitrary order designed to represent their potential finish at the end of the season. Or is it based on the order in which they should be drafted this season? Maybe it's a combination of the two. Whatever. Here's my list. Pick the criteria that makes the most sense to you. Then let's argue on Twitter dot com. That's what this is here for anyway, right?
1. Todd Gurley, Rams, RB1
2. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers, RB2
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, RB3
4. Antonio Brown, Steelers, WR1
5. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans, WR2
6. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants, WR3
7. David Johnson, Cardinals, RB4
8. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs, RB5
9. Alvin Kamara, Saints, RB6
10. Saquon Barkley, Giants, RB7
11. Melvin Gordon, Chargers, RB8
12. Keenan Allen, Chargers, WR4
13. Julio Jones, Falcons, WR5
14. Michael Thomas, Saints, WR6
15. Mike Evans, Buccaneers, WR7
16. Mark Ingram, Saints, RB9
17. A.J. Green, Bengals, WR8
18. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks, WR9
19. Davante Adams, Packers, WR10
20. LeSean McCoy, Bills, RB9
21. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots, TE1
22. Stefon Diggs, Vikings, WR11
23. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars, RB10
24. Devonta Freeman, Falcons, RB11
25. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, WR12
26. Adam Thielen, Vikings, WR13
27. Brandin Cooks, Rams, WR14
28. Aaron Rodgers, Packers, QB1
29. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, RB12
30. Dalvin Cook, Vikings, RB13
31. Russell Wilson, Seahawks, QB2
32. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles, WR15
33. Travis Kelce, Chiefs, TE2
34. Jordan Howard, Bears, RB14
35. Drew Brees, Saints, QB3
36. Jimmy Graham, Packers, TE3
37. Zach Ertz, Eagles, TE4
38. Allen Robinson, Bears, WR16
39. Tom Brady, Patriots, QB4
40. T.Y. Hilton, Colts, WR17
41. Marvin Jones, Lions, WR18
42. Derrius Guice, Redskins, RB15
43. Julian Edelman, Patriots, WR19
44. Dion Lewis, Titans, RB16
45. Derrick Henry, Titans, RB17
46. Tevin Coleman, Falcons, RB18
47. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers, RB19
48. Cam Newton, Panthers, QB5
49. Jay Ajayi, Eagles, RB20
50. Deshaun Watson, Texans, QB6
51. Jarvis Landry, Browns, WR20
52. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, WR21
53. Josh Gordon, Browns, WR22
54. Kirk Cousins, Vikings, QB7
55. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks, RB21
56. Juju Smith-Schuster, Steelers, WR23
57. Chris Thompson, Redskins, RB22
58. Golden Tate, Lions, WR24
59. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers, RB23
60. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders, RB24
61. LeGarrette Blount, Lions, RB25
62. Duke Johnson, Browns, RB26
63. Michael Crabtree, Ravens, WR25
64. Devin Funchess, Panthers, WR26
65. Sterling Shepard, Giants, WR27
66. Ty Montgomery, Packers, RB27
67. Royce Freeman, Broncos, RB28
68. Joe Mixon, Bengals, RB29
69. Kerryon Johnson, Lions, RB30
70. Alex Collins, Ravens, RB31
71. Carson Wentz, Eagles, QB8
72. Alex Smith, Redskins, QB9
73. Doug Martin, Raiders, RB31
74. Tyler Eifert, Bengals, TE5
75. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, WR28
76. Michael Gallup, Cowboys, WR29
77. Pierre Garcon, 49ers, WR30
78. Nelson Agholor, Eagles, WR31
79. Amari Cooper, Raiders, WR32
80. Robert Woods, Rams, WR33
81. Marlon Mack, Colts, RB32
82. Carlos Hyde, Browns, RB33
83. Sony Michel, Patriots, RB34
84. Nick Chubb, Browns, RB35
85. Robby Anderson, Jets, WR34
86. Lamar Miller, Texans, RB36
87. Matthew Stafford, Lions, QB10
88. Greg Olsen, Panthers, TE6
89. Marqise Lee, Jaguars, WR35
90. D.J. Moore, Panthers, WR36
91. Corey Clement, Eagles, RB37
92. Javorius Allen, Ravens, RB38
93. Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers, RB39
94. D.J. Chark, Jaguars, WR37
95. Cooper Kupp, Rams, WR38
96. Calvin Ridley, Falcons,WR39
97. Mike Wallace, Eagles, WR40
98. Will Fuller, Texans, WR41
99. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings, TE7
100. Bilal Powell, Jets, RB40
101. Philip Rivers, Chargers, QB11
102. Matt Ryan, Falcons, QB12
103. Andrew Luck, Colts, QB13
104. Hunter Henry, Chargers, TE8
105. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, QB14
106. Delanie Walker, Titans, TE9
107. Corey Coleman, Browns, WR42
108. Kenny Stills, Dolphins, WR43
109. Christian Kirk, Cardinals, WR44
110. Chris Carson, Seahawks, RB41
111. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins, RB42
112. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers, TE10
113. Jamison Crowder, Redskins, WR45
114. Rishard Matthews, Titans, WR46
115. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs, WR47
116. Ted Ginn, Saints, WR48
117. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars, WR49
118. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers, WR50
119. Jermaine Kearse, Jets, WR51
120. Paul Richardson, Redskins, WR52
121. Latavius Murray, Vikings, RB43
122. Rex Burkhead, Patriots, RB44
123. Ameer Abdullah, Lions, RB45
124. Giovani Bernard, Bengals, RB46
125. James White, Patriots, RB47
126. Tarik Cohen, Bears, RB48
127. Allen Hurns, Cowboys, WR53
128. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons, WR54
129. Jordan Reed, Redskins, TE11
130. Josh Doctson, Redskins, WR55
131. Randall Cobb, Packers, WR56
132. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, QB15
133. Jordy Nelson, Raiders, WR57
134. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, QB16
135. David Njoku, Browns, TE12
136. Chris Hogan, Patriots, WR58
137. Isaiah Crowell, Jets, RB49
138. Chris Ivory, Bills, RB50
139. Brandon LaFell, Bengals, WR59
140. Matt Breida, 49ers, RB51
141. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills, WR60
142. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, WR61
143. James Washington, Steelers, WR62
144. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers, WR63
145. Devontae Booker, Broncos, RB52
146. Eric Ebron, Colts, TE13
147. Dak Prescott, Cowboys, QB17
148. John Brown, Ravens, WR64
149. Jared Goff, Rams, QB18
150. Andy Dalton, Bengals, QB19
151. Marcus Mariota, Titans, QB20
152. Jack Doyle, Colts, TE14
153. Robert Turbin, Colts, RB53
154. D'Onta Foreman, Texans, RB54
155. Frank Gore, Dolphins, RB55
156. Blake Bortles, Jaguars, QB21
157. Willie Snead, Ravens, WR65
158. Martavis Bryant, Raiders, WR66
159. Kenny Golladay, Lions, WR67
160. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, WR68
161. Jonathan Stewart, Giants, RB56
162. Jamaal Williams, Packers, RB57
163. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles, RB58
164. Theo Riddick, Lions, RB59
165. Charcandrick West, Chiefs, RB60
166. Keelan Cole, Jaguars, WR69
167. DeVante Parker, Dolphins, WR70
168. Vernon Davis, Redskins, TE15
169. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals, TE16
170. Charles Clay, Bills, TE17
171. Hayden Hurst, Ravens, TE18
172. Austin Hooper, Falcons, TE19
173. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars, TE20
174. Benjamin Watson, Saints, TE21
175. Trey Burton, Bears, TE22
176. Austin Ekeler, Chargers, RB61
177. Thomas Rawls, Jets, RB62
178. Samaje Perine, Redskins, RB63
179. Mike Gillislee, Patriots, RB64
180. Jalen Richard, Raiders, RB65
181. Tyrod Taylor, Browns, QB22
182. Derek Carr, Raiders, QB23
183. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears, QB24
184. Sam Bradford, Cardinals, QB25
185. Case Keenum, Broncos, QB26
186. Aaron Jones, Packers, RB66
187. Danny Amendola, Dolphins, WR71
188. Eli Manning, Giants, QB27
189. Jaron Brown, Seahawks, WR72
190. Kendall Wright, Vikings, WR73
191. Travis Benjamin, Chargers, WR74
192. Tyrell Williams, Chargers, WR75
193. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks, WR76
194. Courtland Sutton, Broncos, WR77
195. Cordarrelle Patterson, Patriots, WR78
196. Tyler Higbee, Rams, TE23
197. Gerald Everett, Rams, TE24
198. Garrett Celek, 49ers, TE25
199. Coby Fleener, Saints, TE26
200. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins, TE27
