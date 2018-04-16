Top 200 fantasy football players for 2018: Alex Gelhar

March is a great month for a writer covering football. The Super Bowl and Combine are in the rearview mirror. The new league year kicks off. Free agency hits. And draft season hasn't quite reached its insufferability apex. Normally, this is a time when I storm through a bunch of research and begin forming takes for the upcoming season. Unfortunately, this year I was robbed of my usual March as I was called for jury duty ... on a case that lasted over 30 days. (Quick side note, most people try to run from serving on a jury which I understand, but if you're able to perform your civic duty without it causing strain on your life, I'd recommend it. While my trial was way too long it was still quite a rewarding experience to take part in the American justice system.) So, needless to say, I'm a bit behind on everything football-wise, which is why I'm publishing my first top 200 list a mere two weeks before the draft.

Ah yes, the list. You can view it below in all its glory, but first, a few notes to consider before you dive in:

1) This is an extremely preliminary list and will change drastically in the coming months.

2) There are no rookies featured. I'll add them once they have teams after the draft. Opportunity is everything and it's a silly exercise in my eyes to rank them not knowing what sort of opportunities they may have this fall.

3) There are no kickers/defenses listed.

4) The rankings from 100-200 are very loose. Mostly, it's a lot of players who intrigue me at this point in the offseason.

5) Send your love/hate to my twitter mentions (@AlexGelhar), because there's nothing better than arguing over fantasy football rankings in the spring!

OK, that about covers it. With offenses becoming more diverse and spreading the ball around more frequently, we're seeing a shortage of true "studs" at wide receiver and running back compared to years past. However, there are tons of great role players who can have a massive impact on fantasy as we saw last year with players like Chris Thompson storming through portions of the season. Winning this year in fantasy may require assembling a versatile squad of such role players to rotate in behind early-round workhorses. But that's a thought for another day. We're a long way from fantasy draft season. For now, here's how I'm feeling about the top 200 fantasy football players for 2018.



1. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers, RB1

2. Todd Gurley, Rams, RB2

3. Antonio Brown, Steelers, WR1

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, RB3

5. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans, WR2

6. David Johnson, Cardinals, RB4

7. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants, WR3

8. A.J. Green, Bengals, WR4

9. Michael Thomas, Saints, WR5

10. Keenan Allen, Chargers, WR6

11. Julio Jones, Falcons, WR7

12. Davante Adams, Packers, WR8

13. Alvin Kamara, Saints, RB5

14. Mike Evans, Buccaneers, WR9

15. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, WR10

16. LeSean McCoy, Bills, RB6

17. Melvin Gordon, Chargers, RB7

18. Adam Thielen, Vikings, WR11

19. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars, RB8

20. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs, RB9

21. Devonta Freeman, Falcons, RB10

22. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks, WR12

23. Stefon Diggs, Vikings, WR13

24. Dalvin Cook, Vikings, RB11

25. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots, TE1

26. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles, WR14

27. Jordan Howard, Bears, RB12

28. T.Y. Hilton, Colts, WR15

29. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, WR16

30. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, WR17

31. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, RB13

32. Marvin Jones, Lions, WR18

33. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins, RB14

34. Alex Collins, Ravens, RB15

35. Josh Gordon, Browns, WR19

36. Zach Ertz, Eagles, TE2

37. Devin Funchess, Panthers, WR20

38. Allen Robinson, Bears, WR21

39. Travis Kelce, Chiefs, TE3

40. Aaron Rodgers, Packers, QB1

41. Golden Tate, Lions, WR22

42. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers, RB16

43. Derrick Henry, Titans, RB17

44. Pierre Garcon, 49ers, WR23

45. Julian Edelman, Patriots, WR24

46. Jay Ajayi, Eagles, RB18

47. Jarvis Landry, Browns, WR25

48. Dez Bryant, free agent, WR26

49. Carlos Hyde, Browns, RB19

50. Joe Mixon, Bengals, RB20

51. Russell Wilson, Seahawks, QB2

52. Aaron Jones, Packers, RB21

53. Lamar Miller, Texans, RB22

54. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, WR27

55. Robert Woods, Rams, WR28

56. Michael Crabtree, Ravens, WR29

57. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders, RB23

58. Jamison Crowder, Redskins, WR30

59. Randall Cobb, Packers, WR31

60. DeVante Parker, Dolphins, WR32

61. Marqise Lee, Jaguars, WR33

62. Brandin Cooks, Rams, WR34

63. Corey Davis, Titans, WR35

64. Chris Hogan, Patriots, WR36

65. Will Fuller V, Texans, WR37

66. Chris Thompson, Redskins, RB24

67. Tevin Coleman, Falcons, RB25

68. Amari Cooper, Raiders, WR38

69. Carson Wentz, Eagles, QB3

70. Cam Newton, Panthers, QB4

71. Tom Brady, Patriots, QB5

72. Dion Lewis, Titans, RB26

73. Duke Johnson, Browns, RB27

74. C.J. Anderson, free agent, RB28

75. Rex Burkhead, Patriots, RB29

76. Allen Hurns, Cowboys, WR39

77. Cooper Kupp, Rams, WR40

78. Jamaal Williams, Packers, RB30

79. Hunter Henry, Chargers, TE4

80. Sterling Shepard, Giants, WR41

81. Robby Anderson, Jets, WR42

82. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers, WR43

83. Kenny Stills, Dolphins, WR44

84. Jimmy Graham, Packers, TE5

85. Deshaun Watson, Texans, QB6

86. Kirk Cousins, Vikings, QB7

87. Nelson Agholor, Eagles, WR45

88. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers, WR46

89. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers, WR47

90. Isaiah Crowell, Jets, RB31

91. Jordy Nelson, Raiders, WR48

92. Giovani Bernard, Bengals, RB32

93. Theo Riddick, Lions, RB33

94. Rishard Matthews, Titans, WR49

95. Evan Engram, Giants, TE6

96. Jack Doyle, Colts, TE7

97. Corey Clement, Eagles, RB34

98. Josh Doctson, Redskins, WR50

99. Greg Olsen, Panthers, TE8

100. LeGarrette Blount, Lions, RB35

101. Chris Carson, Seahawks, RB36

102. D'Onta Foreman, Texans, RB37

103. Matthew Stafford, Lions, QB8

104. Jermaine Kearse, Jets, WR51

105. Martavis Bryant, Steelers, WR52

106. Tarik Cohen, Bears, RB38

107. Drew Brees, Saints, QB9

108. Cameron Meredith, Saints, WR53

109. Paul Richardson, Redskins, WR54

110. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills, WR55

111. Devontae Booker, Broncos, RB39

112. James White, Patriots, RB40

113. Bilal Powell, Jets, RB41

114. Marlon Mack, Colts, RB42

115. Delanie Walker, Titans, TE9

116. Spencer Ware, Chiefs, RB43

117. Kenny Golladay, Lions, WR56

118. Jordan Reed, Redskins, TE10

119. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons, WR57

120. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, QB10

121. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, QB11

122. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints, WR58

123. Matt Breida, 49ers, RB44

124. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings, TE11

125. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks, WR59

126. Latavius Murray, Vikings, RB45

127. Andrew Luck, Colts, QB12

128. Matt Ryan, Falcons, QB13

129. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars, RB46

130. John Brown, Ravens, WR60

131. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars, WR61

132. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers, TE12

133. Philip Rivers, Chargers, QB14

134. Charles Clay, Bills, TE13

135. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, QB15

136. Samaje Perine, Redskins, RB47

137. Chris Ivory, Bills, RB48

138. Trey Burton, Bears, TE14

139. Tyler Eifert, Bengals, TE15

140. Marcus Mariota, Titans, QB16

141. Mike Williams, Chargers, WR62

142. Austin Ekeler, Chargers, RB49

143. C.J. Prosise, Seahawks, RB50

144. Alex Smith, Redskins, QB17

145. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, WR63

146. Ameer Abdullah, Lions, RB51

147. Tyrod Taylor, Browns, QB18

148. David Njoku, Browns, TE16

149. Jonathan Stewart, Giants, RB52

150. Curtis Samuel, Panthers, WR64

151. Jared Goff, Rams, QB19

152. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars, WR65

153. Ty Montgomery, Packers, RB53

154. Dak Prescott, Cowboys, QB20

155. Jeremy Hill, Patriots, RB54

156. Jared Cook, Raiders, TE17

157. George Kittle, 49ers, TE18

158. Curtis Samuel, Panthers, WR66

159. Wayne Gallman, Giants, RB55

160. Mike Wallace, Eagles, WR67

161. Tyrell Williams, Chargers, WR68

162. Frank Gore, Dolphins, RB56

163. Zay Jones, Bills, WR69

164. Malcolm Brown, Rams, RB57

165. Alfred Morris, free agent, RB58

166. Brice Butler, Cardinals, WR70

167. Kendall Wright, Vikings, WR71

168. Austin Hooper, Falcons, TE19

169. Blake Bortles, Jaguars, QB21

170. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, QB22

171. Andy Dalton, Bengals, QB23

172. Javorius Allen, Ravens, RB59

173. Doug Martin, Raiders, RB60

174. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars, TE20

175. Travis Benjamin, Chargers, WR72

176. Benny Cunningham, Bears, RB61

177. Derek Carr, Raiders, QB24

178. John Ross, Bengals, WR73

179. Jason Witten, Cowboys, TE21

180. Trent Taylor, 49ers, WR74

181. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers, TE22

182. Danny Amendola, Dolphins, WR75

183. De'Angelo Henderson, Broncos, RB62

184. Vance McDonald, Steelers, TE23

185. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals, TE24

186. Kenneth Dixon, Ravens, RB63

187. Elijah McGuire, Jets, RB64

188. Rob Kelley, Redskins, RB65

189. Jalen Richard, Raiders, RB66

190. Case Keenum, Broncos, QB25

191. Josh McCown, Jets, QB26

192. Mack Hollins, Eagles, WR76

193. Corey Coleman, Browns, WR77

194. Eric Ebron, Colts, TE25

195. Cole Beasley, Cowboys, WR78

196. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers, RB67

197. Mike Davis, Seahawks, RB68

198. Geronimo Allison, Packers, WR79

199. Thomas Rawls, Jets, RB69

200. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers, RB70

