Top 200 fantasy football players for 2018: Alex Gelhar

March is a great month for a writer covering football. The Super Bowl and Combine are in the rearview mirror. The new league year kicks off. Free agency hits. And draft season hasn't quite reached its insufferability apex. Normally, this is a time when I storm through a bunch of research and begin forming takes for the upcoming season. Unfortunately, this year I was robbed of my usual March as I was called for jury duty ... on a case that lasted over 30 days. (Quick side note, most people try to run from serving on a jury which I understand, but if you're able to perform your civic duty without it causing strain on your life, I'd recommend it. While my trial was way too long it was still quite a rewarding experience to take part in the American justice system.) So, needless to say, I'm a bit behind on everything football-wise, which is why I'm publishing my first top 200 list a mere two weeks before the draft.
Ah yes, the list. You can view it below in all its glory, but first, a few notes to consider before you dive in:
1) This is an extremely preliminary list and will change drastically in the coming months.
2) There are no rookies featured. I'll add them once they have teams after the draft. Opportunity is everything and it's a silly exercise in my eyes to rank them not knowing what sort of opportunities they may have this fall.
3) There are no kickers/defenses listed.
4) The rankings from 100-200 are very loose. Mostly, it's a lot of players who intrigue me at this point in the offseason.
OK, that about covers it. With offenses becoming more diverse and spreading the ball around more frequently, we're seeing a shortage of true "studs" at wide receiver and running back compared to years past. However, there are tons of great role players who can have a massive impact on fantasy as we saw last year with players like Chris Thompson storming through portions of the season. Winning this year in fantasy may require assembling a versatile squad of such role players to rotate in behind early-round workhorses. But that's a thought for another day. We're a long way from fantasy draft season. For now, here's how I'm feeling about the top 200 fantasy football players for 2018.
1. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers, RB1
2. Todd Gurley, Rams, RB2
3. Antonio Brown, Steelers, WR1
4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, RB3
5. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans, WR2
6. David Johnson, Cardinals, RB4
7. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants, WR3
8. A.J. Green, Bengals, WR4
9. Michael Thomas, Saints, WR5
10. Keenan Allen, Chargers, WR6
11. Julio Jones, Falcons, WR7
12. Davante Adams, Packers, WR8
13. Alvin Kamara, Saints, RB5
14. Mike Evans, Buccaneers, WR9
15. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, WR10
16. LeSean McCoy, Bills, RB6
17. Melvin Gordon, Chargers, RB7
18. Adam Thielen, Vikings, WR11
19. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars, RB8
20. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs, RB9
21. Devonta Freeman, Falcons, RB10
22. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks, WR12
23. Stefon Diggs, Vikings, WR13
24. Dalvin Cook, Vikings, RB11
25. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots, TE1
26. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles, WR14
27. Jordan Howard, Bears, RB12
28. T.Y. Hilton, Colts, WR15
29. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, WR16
30. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, WR17
31. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, RB13
32. Marvin Jones, Lions, WR18
33. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins, RB14
34. Alex Collins, Ravens, RB15
35. Josh Gordon, Browns, WR19
36. Zach Ertz, Eagles, TE2
37. Devin Funchess, Panthers, WR20
38. Allen Robinson, Bears, WR21
39. Travis Kelce, Chiefs, TE3
40. Aaron Rodgers, Packers, QB1
41. Golden Tate, Lions, WR22
42. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers, RB16
43. Derrick Henry, Titans, RB17
44. Pierre Garcon, 49ers, WR23
45. Julian Edelman, Patriots, WR24
46. Jay Ajayi, Eagles, RB18
47. Jarvis Landry, Browns, WR25
48. Dez Bryant, free agent, WR26
49. Carlos Hyde, Browns, RB19
50. Joe Mixon, Bengals, RB20
51. Russell Wilson, Seahawks, QB2
52. Aaron Jones, Packers, RB21
53. Lamar Miller, Texans, RB22
54. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, WR27
55. Robert Woods, Rams, WR28
56. Michael Crabtree, Ravens, WR29
57. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders, RB23
58. Jamison Crowder, Redskins, WR30
59. Randall Cobb, Packers, WR31
60. DeVante Parker, Dolphins, WR32
61. Marqise Lee, Jaguars, WR33
62. Brandin Cooks, Rams, WR34
63. Corey Davis, Titans, WR35
64. Chris Hogan, Patriots, WR36
65. Will Fuller V, Texans, WR37
66. Chris Thompson, Redskins, RB24
67. Tevin Coleman, Falcons, RB25
68. Amari Cooper, Raiders, WR38
69. Carson Wentz, Eagles, QB3
70. Cam Newton, Panthers, QB4
71. Tom Brady, Patriots, QB5
72. Dion Lewis, Titans, RB26
73. Duke Johnson, Browns, RB27
74. C.J. Anderson, free agent, RB28
75. Rex Burkhead, Patriots, RB29
76. Allen Hurns, Cowboys, WR39
77. Cooper Kupp, Rams, WR40
78. Jamaal Williams, Packers, RB30
79. Hunter Henry, Chargers, TE4
80. Sterling Shepard, Giants, WR41
81. Robby Anderson, Jets, WR42
82. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers, WR43
83. Kenny Stills, Dolphins, WR44
84. Jimmy Graham, Packers, TE5
85. Deshaun Watson, Texans, QB6
86. Kirk Cousins, Vikings, QB7
87. Nelson Agholor, Eagles, WR45
88. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers, WR46
89. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers, WR47
90. Isaiah Crowell, Jets, RB31
91. Jordy Nelson, Raiders, WR48
92. Giovani Bernard, Bengals, RB32
93. Theo Riddick, Lions, RB33
94. Rishard Matthews, Titans, WR49
95. Evan Engram, Giants, TE6
96. Jack Doyle, Colts, TE7
97. Corey Clement, Eagles, RB34
98. Josh Doctson, Redskins, WR50
99. Greg Olsen, Panthers, TE8
100. LeGarrette Blount, Lions, RB35
101. Chris Carson, Seahawks, RB36
102. D'Onta Foreman, Texans, RB37
103. Matthew Stafford, Lions, QB8
104. Jermaine Kearse, Jets, WR51
105. Martavis Bryant, Steelers, WR52
106. Tarik Cohen, Bears, RB38
107. Drew Brees, Saints, QB9
108. Cameron Meredith, Saints, WR53
109. Paul Richardson, Redskins, WR54
110. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills, WR55
111. Devontae Booker, Broncos, RB39
112. James White, Patriots, RB40
113. Bilal Powell, Jets, RB41
114. Marlon Mack, Colts, RB42
115. Delanie Walker, Titans, TE9
116. Spencer Ware, Chiefs, RB43
117. Kenny Golladay, Lions, WR56
118. Jordan Reed, Redskins, TE10
119. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons, WR57
120. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, QB10
121. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, QB11
122. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints, WR58
123. Matt Breida, 49ers, RB44
124. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings, TE11
125. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks, WR59
126. Latavius Murray, Vikings, RB45
127. Andrew Luck, Colts, QB12
128. Matt Ryan, Falcons, QB13
129. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars, RB46
130. John Brown, Ravens, WR60
131. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars, WR61
132. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers, TE12
133. Philip Rivers, Chargers, QB14
134. Charles Clay, Bills, TE13
135. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, QB15
136. Samaje Perine, Redskins, RB47
137. Chris Ivory, Bills, RB48
138. Trey Burton, Bears, TE14
139. Tyler Eifert, Bengals, TE15
140. Marcus Mariota, Titans, QB16
141. Mike Williams, Chargers, WR62
142. Austin Ekeler, Chargers, RB49
143. C.J. Prosise, Seahawks, RB50
144. Alex Smith, Redskins, QB17
145. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, WR63
146. Ameer Abdullah, Lions, RB51
147. Tyrod Taylor, Browns, QB18
148. David Njoku, Browns, TE16
149. Jonathan Stewart, Giants, RB52
150. Curtis Samuel, Panthers, WR64
151. Jared Goff, Rams, QB19
152. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars, WR65
153. Ty Montgomery, Packers, RB53
154. Dak Prescott, Cowboys, QB20
155. Jeremy Hill, Patriots, RB54
156. Jared Cook, Raiders, TE17
157. George Kittle, 49ers, TE18
158. Curtis Samuel, Panthers, WR66
159. Wayne Gallman, Giants, RB55
160. Mike Wallace, Eagles, WR67
161. Tyrell Williams, Chargers, WR68
162. Frank Gore, Dolphins, RB56
163. Zay Jones, Bills, WR69
164. Malcolm Brown, Rams, RB57
165. Alfred Morris, free agent, RB58
166. Brice Butler, Cardinals, WR70
167. Kendall Wright, Vikings, WR71
168. Austin Hooper, Falcons, TE19
169. Blake Bortles, Jaguars, QB21
170. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, QB22
171. Andy Dalton, Bengals, QB23
172. Javorius Allen, Ravens, RB59
173. Doug Martin, Raiders, RB60
174. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars, TE20
175. Travis Benjamin, Chargers, WR72
176. Benny Cunningham, Bears, RB61
177. Derek Carr, Raiders, QB24
178. John Ross, Bengals, WR73
179. Jason Witten, Cowboys, TE21
180. Trent Taylor, 49ers, WR74
181. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers, TE22
182. Danny Amendola, Dolphins, WR75
183. De'Angelo Henderson, Broncos, RB62
184. Vance McDonald, Steelers, TE23
185. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals, TE24
186. Kenneth Dixon, Ravens, RB63
187. Elijah McGuire, Jets, RB64
188. Rob Kelley, Redskins, RB65
189. Jalen Richard, Raiders, RB66
190. Case Keenum, Broncos, QB25
191. Josh McCown, Jets, QB26
192. Mack Hollins, Eagles, WR76
193. Corey Coleman, Browns, WR77
194. Eric Ebron, Colts, TE25
195. Cole Beasley, Cowboys, WR78
196. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers, RB67
197. Mike Davis, Seahawks, RB68
198. Geronimo Allison, Packers, WR79
199. Thomas Rawls, Jets, RB69
200. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers, RB70
