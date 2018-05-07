Top 200 fantasy players for 2018: James Koh

Offseason??? There is no stinking offseason. There are lulls in the action sure, but it never really goes away and this is doubly true if youâre a fantasy head (Exhibit A: the NFL Fantasy Live Podcast has been going strong to very strong).

Between all the coaching moves, free agency, and the draft, there is an avalanche of new information we have to parse through and translating that into stat projections and fantasy rankings is a BEAR. That being said, this is my favorite part of the year because itâs all so new and fresh!

With that said, here are my initial thoughts on rankingsâ¦ SO LETâS GOOOOOOOO!

1. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (RB1)

2. Todd Gurley, Rams (RB2)

3. Antonio Brown, Steelers (WR1)

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR2)

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB3)

6. David Johnson, Cardinals (RB4)

7. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants (WR3)

8. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (RB5)

9. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB6)

10. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB7)

11. Davante Adams, Packers (WR4)

12. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR5)

13. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR6)

14. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (RB8)

15. Julio Jones, Falcons (WR7)

16. A.J. Green, Bengals (WR8)

17. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (TE1)

18. Jay Ajayi, Eagles (RB9)

19. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE2)

20. Deshaun Watson, Texans (QB1)

21. LeSean McCoy, Bills (RB10)

22. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (RB11)

23. Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB12)

24. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB2)

25. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks (WR9)

26. Allen Robinson, Bears (WR10)

27. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR11)

28. Jimmy Graham, Packers (TE3)

29. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB3)

30. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers (RB13)

31. Jordan Howard, Bears (RB14)

32. Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB15)

33. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins (RB16)

34. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (WR12)

35. Stefon Diggs, Vikings (WR13)

36. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR14)

37. Tom Brady, Patriots (QB4)

38. Lamar Miller, Texans (RB17)

39. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB18)

40. Derrius Guice, Redskins (RB19)

41. Mark Ingram, Saints (RB20)

42. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB21)

43. Josh Gordon, Browns (RB22)

44. Amari Cooper, Raiders (WR15)

45. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (WR16)

46. Marvin Jones, Lions (WR17)

47. Corey Davis, Titans (WR18)

48. Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR19)

49. Paul Richardson, Redskins (WR20)

50. Jarvis Landry, Browns (WR21)

51. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR22)

52. Will Fuller, Texans (WR23)

53. Alex Collins, Ravens (RB23)

54. Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers (RB24)

55. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders (RB25)

56. Royce Freeman, Broncos (RB26)

57. Cam Newton, Panthers (QB5)

58. Drew Brees, Saints (QB6)

59. Michael Crabtree, Ravens (WR24)

60. Tevin Coleman, Falcons (RB27)

61. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (WR25)

62. Chris Thompson, Redskins (RB28)

63. Dion Lewis, Titans (RB29)

64. Isaiah Crowell, Browns (RB30)

65. Golden Tate, Lions (WR26)

66. Sterling Shepard, Giants (WR27)

67. D.J. Moore, Panthers (WR28)

68. Brandin Cooks, Rams (WR29)

69. Robert Woods, Rams (WR30)

70. Evan Engram, Giants (TE4)

71. Hunter Henry, Chargers (TE5)

72. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos (WR31)

73. Corey Coleman, Browns (WR32)

74. Jordy Nelson, Raiders (WR33)

75. Giovani Bernard, Bengals (RB31)

76. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB32)

77. Rex Burkhead, Patriots (RB33)

78. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks (RB34)

79. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB35)

80. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (QB7)

81. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB8)

82. Rams (DEF1)

83. Jaguars (DEF2)

84. Carlos Hyde, Browns (RB36)

85. Sony Michel, Patriots (RB37)

86. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB38)

87. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR34)

88. DeVante Parker, Dolphins (WR35)

89. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills (WR36)

90. Devin Funchess, Panthers (WR37)

91. Philip Rivers, Chargers (QB9)

92. Jared Goff, Rams (QB10)

93. Carson Wentz, Eagles (QB11)

94. Marcus Mariota, Titans (QB12)

95. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings (TE6)

96. Greg Olsen, Panthers (TE7)

97. Duke Johnson, Browns (RB39)

98. Jamaal Williams, Packers (RB40)

99. Corey Clement, Eagles (RB41)

100. Spencer Ware, Chiefs (RB42)

101. Nelson Agholor, Eagles (WR38)

102. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers (WR39)

104. Pierre Garcon, 49ers (WR40)

103. Donte Moncrief, Colts (WR41)

105. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR42)

106. Martavis Bryant, Raiders (WR43)

107. Josh Doctson, Redskins (WR44)

108. Vikings (DEF3)

109. Eagles (DEF4)

110. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB13)

111. Marqise Lee, Jaguars (WR45)

112. Randall Cobb, Packers (WR46)

113. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers (WR47)

114. Cameron Meredith, Saints (WR48)

115. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (WR49)

116. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (WR50)

117. George Kittle, 49ers (TE8)

118. Trey Burton, Bears (TE9)

119. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers (QB14)

120. Matthew Stafford, Lions (QB15)

121. Derek Carr, Raiders (QB16)

122. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (QB17)

123. Alex Smith, Redskins (QB18)

124. Tarik Cohen, Bears (RB43)

125. Latavius Murray, Vikings (RB44)

126. Devontae Booker, Broncos (RB45)

127. Chargers (DEF5)

128. Texans (DEF6)

129. Delanie Walker, Titans (TE10)

130. Chris Hogan, Patriots (WR51)

131. Terrelle Pryor, Jets (WR52)

132. Rishard Matthews, Titans (WR53)

133. Jermaine Kearse, Jets (WR54)

134. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR55)

135. Allen Hurns, Cowboys (WR56)

136. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars (WR57)

137. Jamison Crowder, Redskins (WR58)

138. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears (QB19)

139. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB20)

140. Matt Ryan, Falcons (QB21)

141. Broncos (DEF7)

142. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars (TE11)

143. David Njoku, Browns (TE12)

144. Jared Cook, Raiders (TE13)

145. Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR59)

146. Ty Montgomery, Packers (RB46)

147. Ryan Grant, Colts (WR60)

148. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR61)

149. Blake Bortles, Jaguars (QB22)

150. Charles Clay, Bills (TE14)

151. Bilal Powell, Jets (RB47)

152. Andy Dalton, Bengals (QB23)

153. Joe Flacco, Ravens (QB24)

154. Andrew Luck, Colts (QB25)

155. LeGarrette Blount, Lions (RB48)

156. Nyheim Hines, Colts (RB49)

157. Jalen Richard, Raiders (RB50)

158. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB51)

159. Chris Carson, Seahawks (RB52)

160. Jack Doyle, Colts (TE15)

161. Eli Manning, Giants (QB26)

162. Tyrod Taylor, Browns (QB27)

163. Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers (RB53)

164. Samaje Perine, Redskins (RB54)

165. Frank Gore, Dolphins (RB55)

166. Doug Martin, Raiders (RB56)

167. Kenny Golladay, Lions (WR62)

168. Coby Fleener, free agent (TE16)

169. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers (TE17)

170. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals (TE18)

171. Kenny Stills, Dolphins (WR63)

172. Trent Taylor, 49ers (WR64)

173. Brandon LaFell, Bengals (WR65)

174. Willie Snead, Ravens (WR66)

175. Quincy Enunwa, Jets (WR67)

176. John Brown, Ravens (WR68)

177. Keelan Cole, Jaguars (WR69)

178. Kerryon Johnson, Lions (RB57)

179. Sam Bradford, Cardinals (QB28)

180. Marlon Mack, Colts (RB58)

181. Jeremy Hill, Bengals (RB59)

182. Vernon Davis, Redskins (TE19)

183. Tyler Kroft, Bengals (TE20)

184. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (TE21)

185. Eric Ebron, Colts (TE22)

186. Ameer Abdullah, Lions (RB60)

187. Jacoby Brissett, Colts (QB29)

188. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB30)

189. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots (PK1)

190. Justin Tucker, Ravens (PK2)

191. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR70)

192. Albert Wilson, Dolphins (WR71)

193. Bo Scarbrough, Cowboys (RB61)

194. Javorius Allen, Ravens (RB62)

195. Elijah McGuire, Jets (RB63)

196. Justin Jackson, Chargers (RB64)

197. Cameron Artis-Payne, Panthers (RB65)

198. Justin Davis, Rams (RB66)

199. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals (RB67)

200. Boston Scott, Saints (RB68)

