Top 200 fantasy players for 2018: Michael Fabiano

Fantasy football isn't just a seasonal topic of conversation anymore ... it's become a 365-day-a-year passion. So for those fantasy owners who are already thinking about their future draft strategies, here are my initial 2018 positional player rankings. You'll notice a rise in the value of the top running backs, a decline in the appeal of first-round wide receivers and of course ... a lack of quarterbacks in the top 50 overall players. These rankings are based on a PPR scoring system (one point) and will be updated throughout the offseason.
* - Denotes a player who is scheduled to become a free agent in 2018.
Top 200
1. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers* (RB1)
2. Todd Gurley, Rams (RB2)
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB3)
4. David Johnson, Cardinals (RB4)
5. Antonio Brown, Steelers (WR1)
6. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (RB5)
7. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (RB6)
8. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB7)
9. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR2)
10. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants (WR3)
11. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR4)
12. Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB8)
13. Julio Jones, Falcons (WR5)
14. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR6)
15. LeSean McCoy, Bills (RB9)
16. A.J. Green, Bengals (WR7)
17. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR8)
18. Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB10)
19. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB11)
20. Mark Ingram, Saints (RB12)
21. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (RB13)
22. Jordan Howard, Bears (RB14)
23. Davante Adams, Packers (WR9)
24. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (TE1)
25. Carlos Hyde, 49ers* (RB15)
26. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB16)
27. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins (WR10)
28. Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR11)
29. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (WR12)
30. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE2)
31. Joe Mixon, Dolphins (RB17)
32. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR13)
33. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks (WR14)
34. Zach Ertz, Eagles (TE3)
35. Brandin Cooks, Patriots (WR15)
36. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR16)
37. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (WR17)
38. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins (RB18)
39. Josh Gordon, Browns (WR18)
40. Golden Tate, Lions (WR19)
41 Demaryius Thomas, Broncos (WR20)
42. Allen Robinson, Jaguars* (WR21)
43. Dez Bryant, Cowboys (WR22)
44. Duke Johnson, Browns (RB19)
45. Lamar Miller, Texans (RB20)
46. Stefon Diggs, Vikings (WR23)
47. Devin Funchess, Panthers (WR24)
48. Michael Crabtree, Raiders (WR25)
49. Dion Lewis, Patriots* (RB21)
50. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB1)
51. Chris Thompson, Redskins (RB22)
52. Evan Engram, Giants (TE4)
53. Jay Ajayi, Eagles (RB23)
54. Alex Collins, Ravens (RB24)
55. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (WR26)
56. Marvin Jones, Lions (WR27)
57. Greg Olsen, Panthers (TE5)
58. Amari Cooper, Raiders (WR28)
59. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB2)
60. Robert Woods, Rams (WR29)
61. Tom Brady, Patriots (QB3)
62. Carson Wentz, Eagles (QB4)
63. DeShaun Watson, Texans (QB5)
64. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders (RB25)
65. C.J. Anderson, Broncos (RB26)
66. Robby Anderson, Jets (WR30)
67. Pierre Garcon, 49ers (WR31)
68. Chris Carson, Seahawks (RB27)
69. Cam Newton, Panthers (QB6)
70. Jamaal Williams, Packers (RB28)
71. Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR32)
72. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (WR33)
73. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR34)
74. Kirk Cousins, Redskins* (QB7)
75. DeMarco Murray, Titans (RB29)
76. Tevin Coleman, Falcons (RB30)
77. Hunter Henry, Chargers (TE6)
78. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills (WR35)
79. Jordy Nelson, Packers (WR36)
80. Jamison Crowder, Redskins (WR37)
81. Delanie Walker, Titans (TE7)
82. Rex Burkhead, Patriots (RB31)
83. Will Fuller, Texans (WR38)
84. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings (TE8)
85. Drew Brees, Saints (QB8)
86. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers (WR39)
87. Marqise Lee, Jaguars* (WR40)
88. Corey Davis, Titans (WR41)
89. Jimmy Graham, Seahawks (TE9)
90. Marlon Mack, Colts (RB32)
91. DeVante Parker, Dolphins (WR42)
92. Andrew Luck, Colts (QB9)
93. Sterling Shepard, Giants (WR43)
94. Chris Hogan, Patriots (WR44)
95. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (QB10)
96. Nelson Agholor, Eagles (WR45)
97. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons (WR46)
98. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB33)
99. D'Onta Foreman, Texans (RB34)
100. Tarik Cohen, Bears (RB35)
101. Jordan Reed, Redskins (TE10)
102. Sammy Watkins, Rams* (WR47)
103. Samaje Perine, Redskins (RB36)
104. Jack Doyle, Colts (TE11) 105. Giovani Bernard, Bengals (RB37)
106. Frank Gore, Colts* (RB38)
107. James White, Patriots (RB39)
108. Bilal Powell, Jets (RB40)
109. Isaiah Crowell, Browns* (RB41)
110. Kenny Stills, Dolphins (WR48)
111. Josh Doctson, Redskins (WR49)
112. Jerick McKinnon, Vikings* (RB42)
113. Randall Cobb, Packers (WR50)
114. Cameron Meredith, Bears (WR51)
115. Matthew Stafford, Lions (QB11)
116. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers (WR52)
117. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars (WR53)
118. Ameer Abdullah, Lions (RB43)
119. Wayne Gallman, Giants (RB44)
120. Martavis Bryant, Steelers (WR54)
121. Rishard Matthews, Titans (WR55)
122. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB12)
123. Ted Ginn, Jr, Saints (WR56)
124. Jaguars defense (DST1)
125. Theo Riddick, Lions (RB45)
126. Mike Wallace, Ravens (WR57)
127. Corey Coleman, Browns (WR58)
128. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR59)
129. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (TE12)
130. Matt Breida, 49ers (RB46)
131. Mike Davis, Seahawks (RB47)
132. Kenny Golladay, Lions (WR60)
133. Paul Richardson, Seahawks (WR61)
134. Ty Montgomery, Packers (RB48)
135. David Njoku, Browns (TE13)
136. Jared Goff, Rams (QB13)
137. Eagles defense (DST2)
138. Tyler Eifert, Bengals (TE14)
139. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (QB14)
140. Eric Ebron, Lions (TE15)
141. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots (K1)
142. Kenneth Dixon, Ravens (RB49)
143. John Ross, Bengals (WR62)
144. Jason Witten, Cowboys (TE16)
145. Greg Zuerlein, Rams (K2)
146. Rob Kelley, Redskins (RB50)
147. Ravens defense (DST3)
148. Justin Tucker, Ravens (K3)
149. Rams defense (DST4)
150. Philip Rivers, Chargers (QB15)
151. Vikings defense (DST5)
152. Charles Clay, Bills (TE17)
153. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers (RB51)
154. Jared Cook, Raiders (TE18)
155. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers (QB16)
156. Marcus Mariota, Titans (QB17)
157. Matt Ryan, Falcons (QB18)
158. Chiefs defense (DST6)
159. Devontae Booker, Broncos (RB52)
160. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB53))
161. Jalen Richard, Raiders (RB54)
162. Spencer Ware, Chiefs (RB55)
163. Matt Bryant, Falcons* (K4)
164. Derek Carr, Raiders (QB19)
165. Zay Jones, Bills (WR63)
166. Donte Moncrief, Colts* (WR64)
167. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR65)
168. Jermaine Kearse, Jets (WR66)
169. Chris Boswell, Steelers (K5)
170. Chargers defense (DST7)
171. Alex Smith, Chiefs (QB20)
172. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets (TE19)
173. Danny Woodhead, Ravens (RB56)
174. Wil Lutz, Saints (K6)
175. Seahawks defense (DST8)
176. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR67)
177. Panthers defense (DST9)
178. Harrison Butker, Chiefs (K7)
179. Tyrod Taylor, Bills (QB21)
180. Jake Elliott, Eagles (K8)
181. Elijah McGuire, Jets (RB57)
182. Orleans Darkwa, Giants (RB58)
183. Austin Hooper, Falcons (TE20)
184. Blake Bortles, Jaguars (QB22)
185. Tyrell Williams, Chargers (WR68)
186. LeGarrette Blount, Eagles* (RB59)
187. Case Keenum, Vikings (QB23)
188. Jeremy Maclin, Ravens (WR69)
189. Dan Bailey, Cowboys (K9)
190. Patriots defense (DST10)
191. Matt Prater, Lions (K10)
192. George Kittle, 49ers (TE21)
193. Keelan Cole, Jaguars (WR70)
194. Andy Dalton, Bengals (QB24)
195. Curtis Samuel, Panthers (WR71)
196. Doug Martin, Buccaneers (RB60)
197. Corey Clement, Eagles (RB61)
198. Latavius Murray, Vikings (RB62)
199. Javorius Allen, Ravens (RB63)
200. Trent Taylor, 49ers (WR72)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!
