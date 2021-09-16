Top rookie debuts of 2021 NFL season: DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones shine

Week 1 performance: 84 offensive snaps played (100 percent) in loss to San Francisco





Sewell spent the entire summer re-teaching himself how to play offensive tackle in a different location -- and then, at the last moment, he was sent back to his roots on the left side of the line because of an injury to Taylor Decker. Sewell's instincts and years of experience showed well enough to earn compliments from his opponent, former Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa. After Sunday's game, Bosa said he thought Sewell is better on the left side than the right, and that he's headed for a successful career. The tape backs up Bosa's opinion: Sewell faced off with Bosa plenty, dropping in pass protection against him 27 times. He allowed just four pressures, per Next Gen Stats. Sewell was just as good in the run game, finding success on his very first snap, helping down on a quick double team before peeling off to the second level and creating a seal for Jamaal Williams to gain 10 yards. He brought his motor with him from Oregon, too, displaying a dedication to finishing blocks and occasionally tossing rushers aside.





If there was a hole in Sewell's game, it was against the inside move, which Bosa used to various degrees of success a few times. He won once with a bull rush, too. Otherwise, Sewell looked every bit like the first-rounder Detroit selected in April. The Lions might have a tough decision on their hands whenever Decker returns.