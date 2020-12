Top 10 NFL MVP candidates in 2020: Aaron Rodgers edges Patrick Mahomes

Rodgers' 2020 offseason met an unexpected fork in the road before the calendar turned to May, when the Packers surprised many by not spending their first-round pick on a new toy for Rodgers in a class deep at receiver, but on his presumptive eventual replacement. Rodgers himself had once been in Jordan Love's shoes, and instead of allowing it to enrage him and affect his play, Rodgers has responded how most champions would: by elevating his play to new heights.





Rodgers has been absolutely stellar in 2020, posting the best passer rating in the NFL (119.4) and a sparkling touchdown-to-interception ratio of 44:5. That TD total comfortably leads the NFL, and Rodgers still has a chance to flirt with the magical number of 50 in the final week of the season.





Rodgers' value only increases when diving into the advanced metrics. Rodgers owns a 150.4 total passing expected points added, the second-most in the NFL, and his passing EPA per dropback of 0.29 is the most in the league. Rodgers benefits from Green Bay's strong backfield stable headlined by Aaron Jones, as proven by Rodgers' excellence on play-action passes, in which he's thrown 19 touchdowns and gone interception-free -- the most touchdowns and the best TD-to-INT ratio in the NFL.





Rodgers enjoys the luxury of playing behind a line that is allowing the league's second-lowest pressure rate (16.5 percent), but that's not to discount his achievements. As he's done for most of his career, Rodgers is exceeding expectation. His +4.3 completion percentage over expectation is tied for fourth-best in the league.





The combination of the quarterback's numbers and Green Bay's standing as the NFC's No. 1 seed entering the final week of the season is overwhelming. Rodgers will be your MVP in 2020.