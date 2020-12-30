Around the NFL

Chiefs to rest Patrick Mahomes in Week 17 vs. Chargers

Published: Dec 30, 2020 at 03:05 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Add Kansas City to the group of teams headed to the playoffs that will not play their starting quarterback.

The Chiefs will rest ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ instead of playing him in their Week 17 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced. ﻿Chad Henne﻿ will start in place of Mahomes.

Earlier this week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid alluded to the possibility of Mahomes sitting out Kansas City's final game, especially with everything -- division title, No. 1 seed -- already locked up going into the final week of the regular season. Henne's start will give Mahomes a two-week layoff between action, thanks to Kansas City's first-round bye.

Henne has appeared in two games this season in mop-up duty, but hasn't started a game since 2014 with Jacksonville. With the Chiefs standing to gain very little from Week 17 (other than a 15-1 regular season finish), Henne will make his first start in more than half of a decade with little pressure on him.

As for Mahomes, his NFL MVP campaign ends without a 16th regular-season game, and he might end up losing a close race to Aaron Rodgers after a less-than-stellar Week 16 performance. What's more important, though, is the defense of Kansas City's title, which can only be achieved in January and February.

