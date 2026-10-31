NFL Network: Colts willing to trade RB Jonathan Taylor; talks are active, ongoing
One of the best running backs in the NFL is definitively available.
The Indianapolis Colts are open to trading Jonathan Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, adding that multiple teams have reached out to Indy and discussions are active and ongoing.
Rapoport and Schefter identified the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks as clubs that have shown some level of interest in the three-time Pro Bowler, per sources.
It was previously reported that Colts ownership didn't want to trade the star ball-carrier, but while the organization would still prefer for him to be part of its rebuild, Indianapolis' trajectory is very much that of a trade deadline seller.
In fact, the Colts are ahead of schedule in that regard. Just this week, with the Nov. 10 deadline still a ways away, they shipped guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the 49ers. Wide receiver Josh Downs also requested a trade, though his ask doesn't seem entirely necessary, considering the Colts are already wheeling and dealing anyway.
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The moves come with the Colts sitting at 2-5, having fired general manager Chris Ballard after a loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans in Week 6.
Taylor, for his part, recently said he's proud to be with the Colts but acknowledged the possibility a trade might occur.
Such a transaction would represent a seismic shift, both for Indianapolis and whatever team landed him.
Taylor, who has rushed for 587 yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns this season, has amassed 9,832 total yards and 84 TDs over his seven-year career. He signed a two-year, $44 million extension just this August, meaning the 27-year-old wouldn't just be a rental for a club making a championship push.
He's an expensive addition -- third among running backs at $22 million per year -- but he's in his prime and under contract through 2028.
Any team would be made instantly better by adding him, and after being reticent to part with him, the Colts have apparently opened the door a bit more to making it happen.