NFL Network: Colts willing to trade RB Jonathan Taylor; talks are active, ongoing

One of the best running backs in the NFL is definitively available.

The Indianapolis Colts are open to trading Jonathan Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, adding that multiple teams have reached out to Indy and discussions are active and ongoing.

Rapoport and Schefter identified the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks as clubs that have shown some level of interest in the three-time Pro Bowler, per sources.

It was previously reported that Colts ownership didn't want to trade the star ball-carrier, but while the organization would still prefer for him to be part of its rebuild, Indianapolis' trajectory is very much that of a trade deadline seller.

In fact, the Colts are ahead of schedule in that regard. Just this week, with the Nov. 10 deadline still a ways away, they shipped guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the 49ers. Wide receiver Josh Downs also requested a trade, though his ask doesn't seem entirely necessary, considering the Colts are already wheeling and dealing anyway.