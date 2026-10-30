2026 NFL trade deadline: Potential landing spots for RB Jonathan Taylor, S Budda Baker and more
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights eight useful players who could be on the trade block.
With the trade deadline set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 10, the window is closing for contenders to fill pressing needs with proven veterans.
Today, I'm digging into a series of notable players who could be available, examining what each brings to the table for possible suitors. And then I'm playing matchmaker, identifying three practical team fits for each potential trade candidate.
WHAT HE OFFERS: It is rare for a Pro Bowl running back to hit the trade market in his prime, but Indianapolis is clearly in a transitional state, having recently fired longtime GM Chris Ballard and then dealt OG Quenton Nelson and DL DeForest Buckner. Thus, Taylor could be available for a team willing to part with some legit draft capital to land a workhorse runner with "take over the game" ability. The 5-foot-10, 226-pounder has rushed for 1,000-plus yards four times, winning one rushing title (in 2021) and leading the NFL in touchdowns twice (2021 and '25). Despite operating in an offense with question marks at quarterback and wide receiver this season, the 27-year-old is still tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns with eight. Taylor is the throwback RB1 who can mask a team's deficiencies with his rugged running style and big-play potential. With several rosters needing an upgrade in the backfield, the Colts star could emerge as a hot commodity in the next week.
TEAM FITS: Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Denver Broncos
WHAT HE OFFERS: Since earning Pro Bowl honors as a rookie, Thomas has failed to maintain his status as the Jaguars' WR1, with drops and inconsistent playmaking reducing his role on the perimeter. Despite his extended slump in Jacksonville, the 6-2, 209-pounder is a blue-chip talent with the tools to re-emerge as a top target in a different environment. With several teams in the market for high-end WR2s to round out their lineups, the 2024 first-round pick could be in play before the trade deadline, with offensive-minded head coaches pushing their general managers to add help for the stretch run.
TEAM FITS: Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs
WHAT HE OFFERS: The former first-rounder's snaps have been reduced with No. 2 overall pick David Bailey coming on board as the team's new designated pass rusher. With the rookie stepping in as the featured playmaker on the front line, McDonald has been relegated to a complementary role that could make him an enticing option on the trade market. The 6-4, 245-pounder has flashed disruptive potential with 23.5 career sacks and four forced fumbles in 54 games, but a surplus of pass rushers on the roster could prompt GM Darren Mougey to trade him away for draft capital to help in the rebuild. Although such a move might lead to some quizzical looks, the desire to stockpile the war chest with picks could make it sensible enough for the Jets' decision-makers to pull the trigger.
TEAM FITS: Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals
WHAT HE OFFERS: Despite signing a three-year extension this past summer that made him one of the NFL's highest-paid linebackers, Brooks could be on the move as teams search for an impact second-level defender. A first-team All-Pro player in 2025, the Dolphins team captain has amassed 891 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 103 career games. His instincts, awareness and disruptiveness make him a perfect addition for any roster that lacks an alpha dog in the middle. While the team adding the 6-foot, 240-pounder must clear the decks to absorb his hefty salary, the hard-hitting tackling machine can instantly upgrade a defense seeking a "heart and soul" player.
TEAM FITS: Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals
WHAT HE OFFERS: The 30-year-old safety is a prime target for a team looking to add an experienced playmaker. Baker's sizable contract could require a suitor to get creative, but the eight-time Pro Bowler is a valuable asset as a box-area defender built to play multiple spots in a three-safety scheme. With the league trending toward more sub-package looks, Baker could intrigue a squad looking to upgrade its versatility and playmaking potential in the secondary. As a glue guy who brings leadership, physicality and ball-hawking skills to the field, Baker is a force multiplier on any roster.
TEAM FITS: Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles
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WHAT HE OFFERS: The nine-time Pro Bowler is nearing the end of an illustrious career, but a Super Bowl run could appeal to the 35-year-old pass rusher who's currently on a one-year deal with the league's only winless team. Despite the Chargers' shocking struggles, Mack remains a viable threat off the edge with three sacks and six quarterback hits through six games. As a rugged pass rusher with heavy hands and a knack for getting home, the 13th-year pro is the perfect mercenary for a playoff contender looking to beef up the bullpen for a title run.
TEAM FITS: Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills
WHAT HE OFFERS: The shifty pass catcher is the prototypical slot receiver teams covet in "11" personnel packages. Downs' explosive short-area quickness and sticky hands make him a nightmare to defend in short and intermediate areas. Although his recent trade request could raise some questions about his character, the fourth-year pro's tools and talents make him a coveted role player on the trade market. With several teams looking for a WR3 to solidify their offensive attacks, Downs' experience and expertise over the middle could lead to a flood of inquiries.
TEAM FITS: Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots
WHAT HE OFFERS: Teams are always looking for cornerbacks with the size, length and athleticism to match up with some of the supersized pass catchers dominating the league on the perimeter. Woolen's extraordinary physical tools (6-4 height, 4.26 speed) and Super Bowl-winning pedigree (last season with the Seahawks) will appeal to teams looking for an experienced CB2 to plug into the lineup. While the 27-year-old's inconsistency in coverage is a concern, his ball production (12 interceptions and 59 pass breakups in 71 career games) and size make him a wild card to watch at the deadline.
TEAM FITS: Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers