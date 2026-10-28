Report: Colts WR Josh Downs requests trade ahead of NFL deadline for deals

The Colts' fire sale has prompted another key player to seek a way out.

Receiver Josh Downs has requested a trade, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday.

Downs spoke shortly after the news broke Wednesday, and he certainly didn't deny his reported desire to play elsewhere.

"I’m open to whatever," he said, via ESPN's Stephen Holder. "Whatever comes my way, comes my way and we go from there.”

Downs' request follows Tuesday's busy day for the Colts and interim general manager Ed Dodds, who agreed to send two franchise cornerstones to NFC West contenders in two separate trades.

The Dodds-led front office traded guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for third- and fifth-round picks, signaling to the rest of the NFL that Indianapolis was open for business. Later Tuesday, San Francisco dialed Indy, swinging a deal to bring former 49ers draft pick DeForest Buckner back to the Bay Area six years after the 49ers sent Buckner to the Colts via a March 2020 trade.

In the two trades, Dodds recouped third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks for two established veterans who were playing on expiring contracts. Both were valuable members of the Colts' roster, but if Indianapolis is truly embarking on a full-scale rebuild after a 2-5 start that included the firing of GM Chris Ballard, these veterans were no longer needed.