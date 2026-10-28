NFL trade deadline targets: As Colts trigger fire sale, could Jonathan Taylor be next?

With the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, front offices across the league are actively exploring moves to boost their playoff odds or stockpile assets for the future.

Some teams have already swung deals in recent weeks. The Houston Texans acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals, the Baltimore Ravens landed center Cam Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys traded for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Indianapolis Colts then shook up the league Tuesday by trading two multi-time Pro Bowlers, sending guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

Given last year's trade-deadline frenzy, which saw 12 players traded in the final 24 hours, more deals are sure to follow.

Here are 10 players believed to be on the radar of teams looking to make a move while chasing a Super Bowl.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

One of the most productive running backs since entering the NFL in 2020, Taylor could help a team needing an ever-present game-changing threat in their backfield. Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August, but with things having gone south in Indianapolis, the Colts could opt to stockpile draft picks for their impending rebuild.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Thomas earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie after recording 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 2024 first-round pick saw his production dip dramatically last season, and he's seemingly been phased out of the Jaguars' offense this fall. Thomas, who has nine receptions for 105 yards and a score, wasn't even used in the second half of the team's Week 6 loss to the Texans. Thomas, 24, should have plenty of productive football ahead of him if he finds the right fit.

Khalil Mack, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

The nine-time Pro Bowler re-signed on a one-year, $18 million deal this past offseason, but things have not panned out as anyone in the organization envisioned. Although 35, Mack has still made his presence felt. He has three sacks in six games and could bolster a pass-rushing rotation.

Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders

After the Raiders' trade sending Crosby to the Ravens fell apart because of a failed physical, Las Vegas hoped his return, along with several offseason additions, would elevate the defense to a level worthy of contention. Now losers of four straight, amid widespread defensive struggles, could they look to move Crosby to a team that views itself as close yet desperate for pass-rushing help?

Daron Payne, DL, Washington Commanders

With Payne in the final year of a four-year, $90 million extension and the Commanders' defense still struggling, general manager Adam Peters appears willing to move the ninth-year veteran rather than lose him in free agency.

Josh Sweat, EDGE, Cardinals

Sweat was a force for the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, but his move to Arizona hasn't panned out. The Cardinals could be receptive to a trade if a pass-rush-needy team comes calling. A fresh start in a more favorable defensive scheme could lead to increased production for Sweat, who has just two sacks in seven games.

Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans

Pollard is on pace for his fifth straight 1,000-yard rushing campaign, and his four rushing touchdowns are one shy of his total last year. He's coming off by far his most productive performance of the season, racking up 129 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He could improve the rushing attack of a quality team.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Cleveland Browns

The emergence of rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion seemingly makes Jeudy expendable. But given the Browns' success, they could opt to hang onto the 27-year-old field stretcher as an insurance policy.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans

The eighth-year veteran has seen his role in the Titans offense diminish this season. Targeted just 10 times, Ridley has five catches for 81 yards but averages 16.2 yards per reception. A savvy veteran, he could make the transition to a new system midseason, unlike some young wideouts.

Budda Baker, S, Cardinals

The eight-time Pro Bowl safety can rush the passer, stuff the run and cover downfield. With no guaranteed money on his deal after this season, he's a low-risk target for potential suitors.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.