With DeForest Buckner trade, 49ers double down on 2026. Are more deals coming?

Man, the San Francisco 49ers should lose more often.

Two days after they dropped a game for the first time this season, they traded for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to bolster the defense. And they essentially hired a skywriter to say they are all-in on this season.

Buckner, 32, walks into his old building leading the 49ers with four sacks, and the cost for the familiar rental was only a fourth-round draft pick. He joins an over-30 nucleus of George Kittle, Mike Evans, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Kyle Juszczyk, and he's the third former draft pick and member of the 2019 Super Bowl team whom the 49ers have brought back this year (along with Samuel and Dre Greenlaw).

General manager John Lynch was probably planning to be patient, with the trade deadline two weeks away. But the Indianapolis Colts put out a fire sale sign after their latest loss on Sunday, and when the Seattle Seahawks traded for guard Quentin Nelson on Tuesday morning, the alarm sounded around the NFC West. (Well … not for the Arizona Cardinals.)

Hours before the trade, during his weekly radio appearance on KNBR, Lynch said, "If we can help this team get to where we are intending to get, absolutely we won't hesitate."

Not even with the cushion that they have. The 49ers, at 6-1, have a two-game lead on the Seahawks and a three-game lead on the Los Angeles Rams. On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers have a chance to get several players back from injury after this week's bye. Nick Bosa and Evans are the big names, but Samuel and DeMarcus Robinson would definitely help, as the receiving corps crumbled to dust like something out of an Avengers movie.

Injuries have been the biggest question mark on this team dating back to last season. That's not going to change when you add older players like Evans, Samuel and Buckner, who missed only two games from 2016 to 2023 but missed five in 2024 with a high-ankle sprain and seven in 2025 with a neck injury that required surgery.

But the aging veterans are still playing at a high level. Buckner has 31 tackles, four sacks and three pass breakups in seven games for the Colts, and he arrives at a perfect time. Sunday was the first game all season where 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris had no answers, as his old team, the Atlanta Falcons, kept his patchwork pass rush at bay.

The 49ers are still working Mykel Williams back in after knee surgery and were hoping to get Bosa back before the bye until he had a setback with his calf injury. According to CBS Sports, San Francisco's front four has been by far the most injured position group in the NFL this season, with 46 combined games missed.

Ultimately, a defensive line of Bosa, Buckner, Osa Odighizuwa and Williams is really good. There's depth, too, with Gracen Halton, Romello Height and Keion White all playing well, and versatility, as Williams and White can set the edge and stop the run, but also move inside to rush the passer. Not to mention that former undrafted players James Thompson Jr. and Sebastian Valdez have shown they belong.

(There is a small question, even with Buckner, about whether the 49ers have enough beef in the middle. Though Alfred Collins is out for the season, C.J. West could be back from a knee injury next week.)

It all begs the question: Are they all set up front, or could they entertain the idea of trading for a pass rusher like Khalil Mack or Maxx Crosby as the Los Angeles Chargers' and Las Vegas Raiders' losses mount? That might depend on how good and healthy Bosa looks when he gets back (and whether Mack pushes for a reunion with the Chicago Bears like Buckner likely did with the 49ers).

There are plenty of other moves the 49ers could make, and they have the cap space (still well over $30 million, even with Buckner) to be flexible.

I am not sold on left guard Connor Colby holding up in the playoffs, but he has been adequate thus far, and bringing in high-end, high-priced offensive line help is not the 49ers' style -- unless it's to add a generational talent like Trent Williams.

A cornerback would be good, as Jack Jones really struggled Sunday with Upton Stout injured. Jones has had a roller-coaster, five-year, four-team career. There are some great highs, but the 49ers might have too much at stake to deal with the lows, like when Greenlaw was yelling at him for blowing a coverage on Bijan Robinson on Sunday.

A cornerback who could return punts would be ideal, as Jacob Cowing has been unreliable securing the football back there and has not exactly made good on his opportunity at wide receiver amid all the injuries.

Speaking of which, fans have been yelling for a trade for a wide receiver the past few weeks, with many pointing at another possible reunion: Jauan Jennings has only four receptions, and almost as many tantrums, with the Minnesota Vikings after the 49ers didn't re-sign him this offseason. But since when do 6-0 teams trade with 6-1 teams, and in the same conference no less? Not to mention that Jennings didn't have a smooth final season with the 49ers.

The 49ers are poised to ride out the storm at receiver, with Robinson, Samuel and Evans back soon -- Lynch said Tuesday that Evans "is working like crazy" to get back on the field and that there is a good plan in place to manage his Achilles tendinitis. Further down the road, Shanahan said he expects rookie De'Zhaun Stribling back from ankle surgery in December.

The bottom line: The 49ers have one of the league's better rosters, and it got better Tuesday. And the trade deadline is not until Nov. 10. So if someone above 30 years old who can help the 49ers avoid a road playoff game in Seattle becomes available, Lynch will absolutely pick up the red phone again.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.