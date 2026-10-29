Jonathan Taylor 'proud to be' with Colts but acknowledges trade possibility

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said Thursday that he has not requested a trade, confirming he hasn't changed his mind. Colts coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Taylor has not asked out.

"That'd be crazy to even say because we got a division opponent (coming up)," Taylor said. "I don't know how to emphasize this to you guys. … We need to rally everybody. Now's the time when people think we're down and we're out, and they're licking their chops. And right now we need to band together more than ever."

The Colts play in Jacksonville on Sunday and have lost 11 straight road games against the Jaguars.

When asked whether he's willing to be part of a rebuild, Taylor pushed back on the notion that the Colts are rebuilding at all.

"You think we're rebuilding?" Taylor asked reporters.

The evidence would suggest that is the case.

Tuesday, the Colts traded All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder. Hours later, they also dealt All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick, signaling the Colts are headed toward a rebuild. Reminded of those franchise-altering moves, which came one week after general manager Chris Ballard was fired, Taylor doubled down.

"We're going out there trying to win," Taylor said. "So, for me, being a competitor -- and not only for myself but everyone in the locker room -- no one goes out there to wave the white flag and surrender. We're going out there to compete. … Every time you go on the field, you want to dominate and show that you're the best."

Lately, however, the Colts are among the worst. Indianapolis lost 16-10 to the Minnesota Vikings last week, its third straight loss, dropping to 2-5. What's more, Indianapolis has lost 12 of its last 14 games dating to last season.

Amid the Colts' struggles and the departures of two fellow captains, Taylor said he has spoken to team owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon, but they did not discuss a trade.

However, Taylor acknowledged that his future in Indianapolis isn't rock solid. Unlike Buckner and Nelson, who are in the final year of their contracts, Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August that puts him under contract through 2028. In theory, since Taylor is more than a half-year rental, he is the Colts' hottest commodity as the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaches.

"I haven't heard anything, and I can't control that," Taylor said of his rampant trade rumors. "Obviously, like you guys know, I'm always proud to wear the horseshoe, proud to be here. And similar to Quenton and Buck, they were proud to wear the horseshoe. They were proud to be here. But obviously, circumstances may cause otherwise."

Taylor added that he's well aware of the business of football, and though he hasn't requested a trade this year, he has in the past. During the 2023 offseason, Taylor still had one year left on his rookie deal when he sought a contract extension. The negotiations turned bitter as Taylor, who was sidelined with an ankle injury, exchanged social media jabs with former team owner Jim Irsay. Taylor eventually requested a trade before finding common ground with Irsay and agreeing to a three-year, $42 million extension.

"You know that day always comes (to part ways)," Taylor said. "For many players, whether you like it or not, the day may come. You may get lucky enough to stay somewhere forever, but you understand the business side of it."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.