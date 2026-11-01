Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 8 games: Cardinals bench QB Jacoby Brissett vs. Cowboys
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Here are the injuries and news developments we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday:
- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew replaced Jacoby Brissettin the second half of Sunday's game against Dallas. Brissett was 10 of 23 for 119 yards and an interception at the time of his benching with Arizona trailing 17-3. Running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is questionable to retun to Sunday's game against Dallas. Running back Bam Knight (concussion) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (ankle) were ruled out.
- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (right thumb) was ruled out from Sunday's game against Buffalo. QB Tyler Huntley (toe) was also ruled out.
- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (hamstring) was ruled out from Sunday's game against Baltimore.
- Chicago Bears linebackers coach Richard Smith will not travel with the team to Seattle for Monday's game against the Seahawks due to a health issue, the team announced. Assistant linebackers coach Kevin Koch will handle LB coach duties, per the team.
- Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cashius Howell (right wrist) was ruled out from Sunday's game against Tennessee. Defenive end Cedric Johnson (left ankle) is questionable to return.
- Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins (elbow) did not return to Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.
- Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) was ruled out of Sunday's game against Arizona. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) is questionable to return. Safety Caleb Downs is being evaluted for a concussion and was ruled out.
- Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury suffered in the second half of Sunday's game against Minnesota. Campbell left the field on a stretcher after suffering the injury. Center Cade Mays (ankle) and running back Jacob Saylors (neck) were ruled out from Sunday's game against the Vikings. Edge rusher D.J. Wonnum (concussion) and safety Brian Branch (concussion) also were ruled out. Cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) did not return.
- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (knee) and safety Eric Murray (elbow)
- were ruled out from Sunday's win over Indianapolis.
- Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (groin) was ruled out from Sunday's win over the Jets.
- Minnesota Vikings safety Theo Jackson (quad) was ruled out from Sunday's loss to Detroit.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker YaYa Diaby (knee) did not return to Sunday's win over Atlanta.